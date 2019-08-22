<
22.08.2019 08:15:00

Sobi has Entered Into Agreement to Sell Priority Review Voucher

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) (STO:SOBI) has entered into an agreement to sell a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review Voucher (PRV) to AstraZeneca for a total cash consideration of USD 95 M. A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single New Drug Application or Biologics License Application, which reduces the target review time and may potentially lead to an expedited approval. The PRV was acquired as part of the acquisition of the emapalumab related business from Novimmune in July 2019. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval.

About Sobi

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1,050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information please contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+ 46-733-666-599

paula.treutiger@sobi.com

 


Linda Holmström, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

+ 46-708-734-095

linda.holmstrom@sobi.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-has-entered-into-agreement-to-sell-priority-review-voucher,c2886105

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/2886105/1093559.pdf

Press release - Sobi has entered into agreement to sell Priority Review Voucher

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobi-has-entered-into-agreement-to-sell-priority-review-voucher-300905675.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

