SO Creative Escape 2020 at SO Sofitel Hua Hin

HUA HIN, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SO Sofitel Hua Hin brings meetings, incentive trips, and corporate events to life with a Creative Escape program featuring modern MICE facilities for team building at one of Thailand's premier coastal destinations just 2.5 hours from Bangkok. The beachfront resort puts life and laughter into every MICE affair with different experiences and team building facilities designed to encourage collaboration and teamwork.

The resort's 60-meter-long signature pool is anchored by Thailand's very first Wibit adventure inflatable course in a swimming pool. The course can be privatized to make it into a dedicated playground, letting the team gel over a tag team race, guaranteeing a good time for all. Another ideal space for an epic team building gathering is the SO Wonderland Minigolf, a 3,600 sqm enchanted forest through which players embark on a mission to help Viola the Witch bring stone animals back to life. To own the full experience, SO Wonderland can be privatized for an immersive dining experience with a personalized 18-hole, 18-course set menu. To get the blood pumping and creative juices flowing, the resort also offers an active program which includes beach yoga, aqua aerobics, traditional Thai boat racing, and biking along the resort's 2.2-kilometer track, as well as sunset volleyball. Basketball shootouts, pickle ball and tennis matches on the dedicated sports court encourage communication to help one another overcome active challenges and build lasting camaraderie.

A Special Offer

To celebrate SO Sofitel Hua Hin's 4th anniversary, the resort is offering a collection of exclusive benefits for Creative Escapes:

1 complimentary room for every 20 th room booking

room booking 1 complimentary room upgrade to the next category

Complimentary corkage for 6 bottles

1 complimentary voucher for a SO Comfy room inclusive of breakfast for two

What's more? Spend THB400,000 or above and guests receive a complimentary voucher for a two-bedroom SO Pool Villa inclusive of breakfast for 4 people.

For reservations or more information, contact salesco@so-sofitel-huahin.com or call +66 2 381 4823. See the interactive online MICE brochure at https://joom.ag/mvGa or visit www.so-sofitel-huahin.com for inspiration.

Terms & Conditions

Booking period: 1 January - 31 March 2020

Staying & meeting period: 2 January - 31 October 2020

Blackout dates apply

Minimum spending of THB200,000 net

net Minimum guarantee 10 rooms per night

About SO/

SO/ Hotels & Resorts is so vivid, expressive and bursting with local energy that even the most adventurous travelers will be fascinated and entertained. A dynamic player on the global hotel scene, the SO/ brand surprises with a playful and distinctly rebellious interpretation of luxury that includes avant-garde design, a passion for fashion, trendy beats, 'Just Say SO' service, and buzzing destination bars and events. Originally created as an exclusive label of Sofitel, the SO/ brand can now be found in socially vibrant destinations such as Berlin, Mauritius, Bangkok, St. Petersburg and Singapore. SO/ hotels are places to be and to be seen, thrilling guests with fashionable and entertaining social experiences that capture the vivacity and vibe of the locale. SO/ Hotels & Resorts is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

