SMI 11’071 -0.4%  SPI 14’022 -0.1%  Dow 33’073 1.4%  DAX 14’780 0.2%  Euro 1.1072 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’876 0.3%  Gold 1’725 -0.4%  Bitcoin 54’464 4.0%  Dollar 0.9394 0.1%  Öl 65.1 1.2% 

29.03.2021 14:56:00

SNU Releases Career Roadmap for MBA Grads

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU), a private Christian liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies, today released "The Ultimate Career Roadmap for MBA Graduates." The report offers guidance on the benefits of obtaining an MBA while navigating both the challenges of the pandemic and new economic possibilities on the horizon. It also addresses affordability and potential career outcomes.

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week so students can reach their goals while working full-time and caring for a family from any location. (PRNewsfoto/South Nazarene University)

SNU offers "The Ultimate Career Roadmap for MBA Graduates" assessing benefits of MBA degree in Covid and post-Covid eras

The uncertainty and disruption of the past year left many adults who had contemplated enrolling in college programs fearing a lack of return on their investment. One 2019 survey, for example, showed that 77% of adult learners said a return to school would be worth the cost. By 2020, only 59% said the same. The truth, however, is that the pandemic has actually increased the need for workers in a range of industries, many of which are well-served by the capabilities and expertise offered by an MBA program.

"An MBA provides a broad perspective of business, with analytical skills for effective decision-making related to accounting, finance, management, marketing, and global business practices," said Dr. Tamara Dawson, Department Chair of the SNU School of Business and Graduate Program Director. "Supply chain management, data analytics, and anything in the area of healthcare administration roles have also been in high demand."

SNU offers several online graduate-level business degrees:

  • Master of Business Administration (MBA)
  • Master of Business Administration: Healthcare 
  • Master of Science in Management (MSM)
  • Master of Leadership (MOL)

SNU's career guide addresses adult learners' understandable concerns, with a straightforward look at return on investment for earning an MBA, including lower unemployment rates, more job security during recessions, and a significantly higher earning potential. Readers will also gain insights into the question of how to make an MBA more affordable in order to maximize that return on investment.

Both potential students and recent MBA graduates can further benefit from perusing the section on potential career paths, featuring insights into jobs in high-demand areas such as healthcare, human resources, entrepreneurship, consulting, leadership, marketing, and finance. Occupational growth statistics, coupled with earnings projections, paint a full picture that learners can use to determine what path makes the most sense to ensure a successful future.

The full career guide is available here.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snu-releases-career-roadmap-for-mba-grads-301256910.html

SOURCE Southern Nazarene University (SNU)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:10 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Vote & support us: Swiss Derivative Awards 2021
09:57 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere und 5% Coupon p.a. auf Schweizer Titel
09:30 SMI - das Rekordhoch rückt immer näher
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
26.03.21 Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/gHXCZIRaK7I

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Umfrage zeigt: Australier setzen lieber auf Bitcoin als auf Gold
Relief-Aktie + 27 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
SMI schwächer -- DAX fester -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Technische Panne bei Krypto-Börse erlaubte Kauf von Bitcoin mit Mega-Preisabschlag
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bill Gross verdiente Millionen mit Wette gegen die GameStop-Aktie
Swiss Steel-Aktie verliert: Markus Böning wird Interim-CEO
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit