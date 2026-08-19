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19.08.2026 08:00:12
SNP appoints Neeraj Athalye as Managing Director for India strengthening its partner-first and best-data-for business-AI strategy
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Athalye brings with him more than 30 years of experience across enterprise software, SAP, cloud technologies and business leadership, having held senior positions at SAP, MatrixOne (Dassault Systèmes), Honda, John Deere, SUSE and, most recently, Icertis. His track record in building partner ecosystems, scaling high-growth businesses, and driving customer-centric innovation positions him perfectly to lead SNP's next phase of expansion in India.
The appointment comes as SNP expands its presence in Asia Pacific and continues to invest in AI-enabled capabilities for SAP transformations. At its annual flagship event "Transformation World" in Heidelberg, Germany, in July, SNP introduced new capabilities for its Kyano platform to customers, partners and experts from across the global SAP ecosystem. Kyano brings together software for data management, migration and continuous assessment of SAP landscapes, supporting organizations throughout their SAP transformation journey. The platform also supports migrations from different ERP source systems and integrates partner capabilities through its ecosystem and Marketplace.
Among the new capabilities is Kyano Lorna, an Agentic AI Layer that draws on more than 30 years of SNP's data transformation expertise to provide real-time insights and project-specific recommendations. Embedded directly into transformation projects it helps customers execute transformations faster while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy, reliability and compliance. Kyano Oros extends the platform to unstructured data which accounts for approximately 80% of enterprise data volumes and has largely remained inaccessible to traditional transformation tools. This provides a critical foundation for preparing enterprise data landscapes for modern AI applications. Together, these capabilities help India's organizations accelerate and simplify SAP transformations while preparing their data for business AI.
India continues to see growing demand for SAP transformation projects, driven by cloud adoption, digital transformation initiatives and increasing investment in AI. This makes the country an important market within SNP's Asia Pacific strategy. Following its partner-first approach, SNP plans to further expand its ecosystem of consulting, hyperscaler and technology partners, combining Kyano with local delivery and industry expertise to support customers throughout their transformation projects and accelerate time-to-value.
Phillip Miltiades, President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific & Japan, SNP Group: "We see significant growth potential in India and across the Asia Pacific region. India represents one of the most exciting opportunities for SNP, with growing demand for solutions that simplify complex SAP transformation programs while minimizing business disruption. Neeraj's experience will help us further expand our market presence and strengthen our partner-first strategy to deliver scalable, software-led transformation outcomes."
Hashtag: #SNP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,700 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
News Source: SNP Group
19/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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