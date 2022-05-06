Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’730 -1.2%  SPI 15’075 -1.3%  Dow 32’899 -0.3%  DAX 13’674 -1.6%  Euro 1.0429 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’629 -1.8%  Gold 1’883 0.4%  Bitcoin 35’557 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9891 0.4%  Öl 113.1 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
07.05.2022 00:35:00

Snoop Dogg and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery to Purchase All 25 Fire-Tier NFTs for BIVOUAC BIG3 Team

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Snoop Dogg – the legendary entertainer and member of Mt. Westmore – and Ken Howery – co-founder of PayPal and successful venture capitalist – have teamed up to purchase 25 Fire-Tier editions of Bivouac, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the team. This purchase follows the recent announcement that NFT communities DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, and Krause House have each purchased all 25 Fire-Tiers of the Killer 3's, Trilogy, Aliens and Ball Hogs, respectively.

These NFT deals are part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced last month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits via two-tier options comprising 12,000 editions – 1,000 for each of the league's twelve teams that include 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each. The remaining editions drop this weekend at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 7, for select Discord members and opens to the public at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 8.

"The BIG3 is on the leading edge of enabling blockchain technology as utility," said PayPal co-founder Ken Howery. "The league's embrace of NFTs as ownership rights is both visionary and practical; key features of every smart investment."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, the league is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+. Known as a groundbreaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3's 2021 season saw notable new changes and experiences, including the addition of the "Bring the Fire'' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Snoop, Ken, and their communities on board with the BIG3," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube. "Having someone with Ken's knowledge and experience wanting to be a part of our league demonstrates that we are moving in the right direction. Snoop is an undisputed legend who has jumped headfirst into the Web3 space and clearly understands the importance and the value of what we are trying to create. Together, I know they will take Bivouac to new heights and we can't wait to get started."

To stay updated with the latest news on this NFT drop, join the Discord here. To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram.

ABOUT KEN HOWERY:
Ken co-founded and is a former Partner at Founders Fund, a San Francisco venture capital firm with over $10 B under management. He has more than 20 years experience starting and investing in technology companies. He was an early investor in SpaceX, AirBnB, Palantir Technologies, Facebook, Neuralink, Quantcast, Compass, Cedar, Citizen, and Stripe, as well as numerous blockchain and crypto companies and projects. Ken is also a co-founder of PayPal.

ABOUT BIG3:
BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

CONTACT:
Jeremy Watkins
jwatkins@hstrategies.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snoop-dogg-and-paypal-co-founder-ken-howery-to-purchase-all-25-fire-tier-nfts-for-bivouac-big3-team-301542086.html

SOURCE BIG3

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.05.22 Aixtron-Wachstumssprung ist profitabel
06.05.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
06.05.22 Aktien-Anlage trotz unsicherer Zeiten?
06.05.22 SMI - wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
06.05.22 Bernhard Wenger – 21Shares: Was haben Bitcoin und Gold gemeinsam? | BX Swiss TV
05.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
05.05.22 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’379.54 13.92 RSSM1U
Short 12’899.45 8.57 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’730.42 06.05.2022 17:31:54
Long 11’135.50 16.95 OSSM2U
Long 10’905.50 12.71 OSSM3U
Long 10’280.66 7.62 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten erwarten breite Erholungsbewegung vor einem grossen Börsencrash
Konjunktursorgen: US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Ende der Handelswoche uneinheitlich
Scholz: Stellen 10 Mrd zur Verfügung für Partnerschaften mit Indien
Amazon gegen Fake-Bewertungen erfolgreich - Amazon-Aktie verliert
Marktstratege erwartet bei Ether einen Einbruch vor neuen Rekordständen
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Bachem Aktie News: Bachem mit Abschlägen
Digitalwährungen im Sinkflug: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Freitag
adidas-Aktie knickt zum Handelsschluss ein: adidas wird nach Gewinnrückgang pessimistischer
SNB-Chef Jordan: Keine technische Barriere für Bitcoin-Kauf durch Nationalbank

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit