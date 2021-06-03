SNEC 2021: Huawei Digital Power Pushes for Carbon Neutrality through the Convergence of Energy and Information Flow

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "Leading power digitalization for a zero-carbon and smart society", Huawei Digital Power presents its Zero-carbon All-scenario solution at SNEC 2021, the world's largest solar trade exhibition being held June 3-5 in Shanghai, China. As a trailblazer in the global solar PV industry, Huawei is doing its part to fuel PV to become the main energy source and to create a greener world.

One of the most eye-catching parts of this exhibition is Huawei FusionSolar All-scenario PV & Storage Solution, which was unveiled on June 3. It covers "4+1" scenarios: Smart PV Generator FusionSolar 8.0, Green Residential Power 2.0, Green C&I Power 1.0, and Off-grid (fuel removal) Power Supply Solutions + Energy Cloud, aiming to accelerate the shift to zero-carbon generation and bridge the energy divide. More details can be found at our website.

On top of the exhibition display, Huawei also hosts a two-day Huawei SNEC 2021 Global Virtual Summit, starting June 3, for customers and partners who cannot attend the exhibition in person. The online summit gives the audience a valuable chance to witness the new products launch, insightful expert interviews and highlights from the booth.

Asia Pacific time zone: https://solar.huawei.com/apac/Events/2021/SNEC2021

1. FusionSolar 8.0: Create A Future-proof Smart PV Generator

Disrupting the traditional structure, Huawei launched the future-proof smart PV generator, called FusionSolar 8.0. It offers customers two benefits: First, the smart PV generator promises improved grid stability; second, the world's first "Gemini" ±1500V design can help to support larger sub-arrays, higher voltages, thus could reduce LCOE by 7%.

2. Green Residential Power 2.0: Start New Life in a Zero-carbon Home

The upgraded Green Residential Power 2.0 solution highlights the innovative "1+3+X"structure. With the Smart Energy Controller at the core, it is equipped with three key components--- the optimizer, the smart string ESS and the Green Power Cloud to build the intelligent power ecosystem. The Green Residential Power 2.0 solution, focusing on smart power generation, storage and smart power consumption with multiple active safety features, can lower your energy bill and allow you to start a new zero-carbon life.

3. Green C&I Power 1.0: Let Green Power Empower All Industries

Huawei launched its new C&I solution this year, which fits for different application scenarios: solar only, storage only, solar + storage + charging and off-grid. With the application of optimizers and the smart string energy storage system, the solution can improve the energy yield by 30% and energy storage power by up to 15%. Huawei inverters support intelligent AFCI arc protection and automatically shut down within 0.5s, ensuring the active safety of systems.

4. Huawei's Digital Power Zero-carbon All-scenario Solution: Lead the Power Digitalization for a Zero-carbon and Smart society

In addition to zero-carbon power generation, Huawei also displays the digital power zero-carbon all-scenario solution for the first time at SNEC. In the era of carbon neutrality, Huawei Digital Power business unit gives full play to its strengths in digital technology and power electronics and integrates the watt, thermal, energy storage, cloud, and AI technology, to accelerate the digitization of the energy industry and contribute to a zero-carbon smart society.

During the unfolding energy transition, renewables represented by solar PV will inevitably become the primary source of energy, and building a new power system with renewable energy as the main source is the key to achieve carbon neutrality. With profound expertise in the integration of digital technology and power electronics, Huawei works with customers and partners to promote the energy transition and build a zero-carbon and smart society.

