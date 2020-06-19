19.06.2020 13:45:00

SNC-Lavalin signs $254 Million Waste Management Contract Modification with DOE

MONTREAL, June 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin's (TSX: SNC) Isotek Systems, LLC (Isotek) business and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have signed a contract modification to perform processing operations to disposition Uranium-233 (U-233) material through 2024 on the U-233 Disposition Project located at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee. This contract modification is aligned with the company's new strategy moving forward towards engineering services and greater growth.

Since 2003, Isotek, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atkins Nuclear Secured, has been contracted by the DOE to safely and securely oversee the inventory of U-233 and prepare its removal from ORNL's Building 3019, the nation's oldest operating nuclear facility. This contract modification continues that partnership and authorizes $254 million to fund and continue Isotek's mission to safely dispose of more than 80% of the remaining U-233 inventory.  To date, approximately half of the inventory has been removed from Building 3019 and directly disposed.

"This contract modification reflects DOE's trust and confidence in Isotek to carry out this very important mission," says Isotek President Jim Bolon.

"We are honored and look forward to continuing this work," says Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. ''The successful partnership we have formed with DOE to accelerate this vital work is a proud achievement for our company."

Since October 2019, Isotek has been processing canisters of U-233 in Building 2026 and shipping the processed material for safe permanent disposal. During the processing of U-233, Isotek is extracting thorium isotope 229 (Th-229). This rare man-made isotope is being used to support cancer treatment research.

About Isote
Isotek Systems, LLC is a DOE contractor under Atkins Nuclear Secured. Since 2003, Isotek has been responsible for safely and securely overseeing the inventory of U-233 and preparing its removal from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Since then, employees have transferred and dispositioned approximately half of the inventory. The remaining inventory requires processing and downblending prior to disposal, which began in October 2019. 

About Atkins Nuclear Secured
Atkins Nuclear Secured, a subsidiary of WS Atkins, is a leading provider of specialized, technology based, Q-cleared, nuclear services to government customers. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins on July 3, 2017. www.atkinsglobal.com

About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 61.58
2.80 %
Roche Hldg G 343.70
1.85 %
The Swatch Grp 196.95
1.36 %
SGS 2’343.00
1.34 %
Nestle 108.20
1.27 %
CS Group 9.78
0.02 %
Alcon 58.10
-0.07 %
LafargeHolcim 41.61
-0.10 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.90
-0.42 %
UBS Group 10.44
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:45
Vontobel: Neue Kopier-Funktion - jetzt noch einfacher Handeln
08:28
SMI vor volatilem Wochenausklang?
06:06
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA? / EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA blockiert weiteren Hochlauf
18.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
18.06.20
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:24
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsenkrimi geht weiter: Wirecard-Chef Braun tritt per sofort zurück - Aktie im freien Fall
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger richtet sich neu aus - hoher Verlust im ersten Quartal
Roche erreicht in Studie mit Ipatasertib Ziele bei Prostatakrebs nur teilweise - Aktie steigt
Hexensabbat: SMI legt zu -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen enden im Plus
SGKB-Anlagechef: SNB wird Leitzins in den nächsten Jahren nicht anheben
SoftwareONE-Aktie unter Druck: SoftwareONE-Aktionäre platzieren 17 Millionen Aktien zu je 22,50 Franken
Bitcoin-Optionen kurz vorm Verfall - Was bedeutet das für die Märkte?
Helvetia-Aktie in Rot: Helvetia nimmt mit Platzierung von 3,3 Millionen Aktien rund 300 Mio Fr. ein
Sunrise übernimmt Web-TV-Firma Wilmaa - Aktie legt zu
GAM-Aktie verlustreich: Coronakrise reisst GAM tief in die roten Zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: SMI legt zu -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen enden im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex kann zulegen. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen vor dem Wochenende flächendeckend fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB