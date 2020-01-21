+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 13:45:00

SNC-Lavalin awarded nuclear contract in Romania to assess Cernavoda Unit 1 for continued operation

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), was awarded a $10.8 million (7.3M EUR) contract by Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) for engineering analyses and assessments on the Cernavoda Unit 1 CANDU® nuclear reactor. The contract is focused on the fuel channel and feeders assemblies with the objective of extending the operating life of the plant by approximately 4 years, up to 245,000 effective full power hours (EFPH) from the original design life of 210,000 EFPH. Such an extension will enable the plant to continue operating safely until it is ready for refurbishment in 2026. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and profitability.

Nuclear power plant refurbishments are large and complex undertakings which require an in-depth assessment of the condition of plant systems and equipment. In October 2019, SNN had also awarded SNC-Lavalin and its partner Ansaldo Nucleare the condition assessment work which will determine the scope of repair and replacement of other equipment as part of the Cernavoda Unit 1 refurbishment outage.

"SNC-Lavalin looks forward to continuing our long relationship with SNN to optimize the operation of Cernavoda Unit 1 in preparation for a refurbishment that will contribute to over 60 years of CANDU reactor life," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Our dedicated project execution team has exceptional expertise in this area, having completed similar assessments for several CANDU clients around the world."

"SNN is looking forward to extending the operating life of the station with an additional 35,000 hours and we are looking forward to doing this by continuing the long-term partnership with SNC-Lavalin," said Cosmin Ghita, CEO, SNN. "We are keen on optimizing operation and production until the effective refurbishment of Cernavoda NPP Unit 1."

Cernavoda Unit 1 produces over 700 MW of electricity, about 10 per cent of Romania's electricity demands. It was commissioned and began commercial full power operation in December 1996. Since a nuclear plant does not emit greenhouse gases that contribute to acid rain and global warming, Unit 1 has avoided the release of more than four million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide (CO2) that would have been produced by a fossil fuel plant.

About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

Nachrichten

