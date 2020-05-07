|
07.05.2020 21:53:00
SNC-Lavalin Announces the Results of the Vote for the Election of Directors
MONTREAL, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 via live audio webcast online are set out below.
According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Gary C. Baughman
130,682,181
99.76%
319,274
0.24%
Mary-Ann Bell
130,688,094
99.76%
313,361
0.24%
Christie J.B. Clark
130,788,321
99.84%
213,134
0.16%
Isabelle Courville
130,559,203
99.66%
442,252
0.34%
Ian L. Edwards
130,871,075
99.90%
130,380
0.10%
Kevin G. Lynch
118,105,276
90.16%
12,896,179
9.84%
Steven L. Newman
130,467,617
99.59%
533,838
0.41%
Michael B. Pedersen
130,653,470
99.73%
347,985
0.27%
Jean Raby
130,137,164
99.34%
864,291
0.66%
Zin Smati
130,451,813
99.58%
549,642
0.42%
Benita M. Warmbold
130,586,610
99.68%
414,845
0.32%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under "Investors" and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com
SOURCE SNC-Lavalin
