SNC-Lavalin Announces the Results of the Vote for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 via live audio webcast online are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gary C. Baughman 130,682,181 99.76% 319,274 0.24% Mary-Ann Bell 130,688,094 99.76% 313,361 0.24% Christie J.B. Clark 130,788,321 99.84% 213,134 0.16% Isabelle Courville 130,559,203 99.66% 442,252 0.34% Ian L. Edwards 130,871,075 99.90% 130,380 0.10% Kevin G. Lynch 118,105,276 90.16% 12,896,179 9.84% Steven L. Newman 130,467,617 99.59% 533,838 0.41% Michael B. Pedersen 130,653,470 99.73% 347,985 0.27% Jean Raby 130,137,164 99.34% 864,291 0.66% Zin Smati 130,451,813 99.58% 549,642 0.42% Benita M. Warmbold 130,586,610 99.68% 414,845 0.32%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under "Investors" and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

