+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 21:53:00

SNC-Lavalin Announces the Results of the Vote for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 were elected as directors of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 via live audio webcast online are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholder or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Gary C. Baughman

130,682,181

99.76%

319,274

0.24%

Mary-Ann Bell

130,688,094

99.76%

313,361

0.24%

Christie J.B. Clark

130,788,321

99.84%

213,134

0.16%

Isabelle Courville

130,559,203

99.66%

442,252

0.34%

Ian L. Edwards

130,871,075

99.90%

130,380

0.10%

Kevin G. Lynch

118,105,276

90.16%

12,896,179

9.84%

Steven L. Newman

130,467,617

99.59%

533,838

0.41%

Michael B. Pedersen

130,653,470

99.73%

347,985

0.27%

Jean Raby

130,137,164

99.34%

864,291

0.66%

Zin Smati

130,451,813

99.58%

549,642

0.42%

Benita M. Warmbold

130,586,610

99.68%

414,845

0.32%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020 will be published shortly on our website (www.snclavalin.com) under "Investors" and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the name of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08:27
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:17
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:31
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB