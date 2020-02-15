SnapSports® debuts new HALO TuffShield® Series Sports Flooring during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SnapSports Athletic Surfaces, credited as a major innovator in the modular sports flooring industry, has introduced yet another industry first during the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. The new HALO TuffShield Series, the first modular sports flooring featuring multi-patented iridescent surface options, is in use for jrNBA events now through Sunday of All-Star weekend. SnapSports, an NBA All-Star weekend partner since 2014, felt there was no better opportunity for a new product release than on this prestigious world stage.

"We are so excited to release our newest sports flooring product during one of the world's premier sporting events – NBA All-Star weekend. Our team absolutely knocked it out of the park with the HALO TuffShield Series . HALO TuffShield Blue is the coolest sports flooring system I've ever seen. And we've only just begun. With our patented technologies the possibilities are endless," said Jorgen Moller, CEO of SnapSports.

HALO TuffShield, appearing at All-Star weekend in blue, will be available in March of 2020 in several other iridescent shades. Designed to compliment the industry leading Maple TuffShield, HALO will be a standout product option for keys, court baselines and other floor accents guaranteed to make any court pop.

SnapSports is the only modular athletic surface manufacturer to offer flooring systems with the TuffShield technology. Developed in 2004, TuffShield is an in-mold process resulting in a brilliant, exceptionally durable, high performance sports surface. The 'HALO' effect adds a new dimension to any floor, seemingly changing color depending on the angle. The extra wear layer provided by the TuffShield is easy to clean, hard to scratch and will not wear or peel. The HALO series takes the TuffShield technology to a new level creating the first modular sports surface tile with a high-tech, iridescent look without compromising durability. SnapSports TuffShield HALO series is available for purchase March 1, 2020.

SnapSports, a family owned and operated company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been engineering, manufacturing, and distributing indoor and outdoor module sport surfacing for almost four decades. An industry leader in modular court innovation, SnapSports is the proud owner of 29 patents and several exclusive athletic surface technologies. SnapSports manufactures 24/7 in their 180,000 square foot ISO 9001:2015 quality certified facility and is a proud partner and supplier of top sports organizations worldwide including US Futsal, jrNBA, RedBull 3X, AAU, Big South Volleyball and more.

