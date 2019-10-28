+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 18:45:00

SNAP it to anything GoPro mount, the last action camera mount you'll ever need

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World's most versatile action camera mount. Never miss an action shot! No chest rigs or straps needed. SNAP Mount attaches to anything from clothing, to car hoods or almost any of your existing mounts, and you can even switch between them instantly. Nothing gets in the way of the adventure!  Pre-order Now on Kickstarter!

Ashburn, Virginia Product development firm launches its newest invention: SNAP Mount, a small magnetic device enabling users to mount action cameras instantly to most metallic surfaces and virtually any surface less than a quarter-inch thick, like life vests, snow suits, hats, bathing suits, T-shirts and even kites. SNAP Mount also makes it easy to change point of view simply by switching the action camera from one surface onto another, like a selfie stick. SNAP Mount even serves as a small, free-standing tripod for the camera. SNAP Mount is designed to fit all models of GoPro and DJI Osmo Action cameras, plus any other camera that uses a three prong, quick-release attachment similar to the GoPro.

Filming the action without missing the action

SNAP Mounts co-developers Sam Newberger, Ryan Fleming and Brad Hess say the idea for SNAP Mount was born from a love of outdoor adventures—and looking for "a better way to mount a GoPro without a bulky chest rig or complicated mount and to reduce the time it took to get going. We wanted something that would work in any situation—biking, snorkeling, skiing, fishing, you name it. And we wanted it to be quick and easy to move the camera back and forth between people and points of view." Hundreds of sketches later, they produced their first SNAP Mount prototype on a 3-D printer.

Since then, the product development team has tested SNAP Mount's magnets and durability in the same extreme outdoor conditions action cameras are designed to endure.

Backed by the ARC34 product development studio

SNAP Mount is backed by the expertise of Arc34, a product design and prototyping firm that helps entrepreneurs turn ideas into physical products. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business, Arc34 is committed to making products that perform. Now, Sam, Ryan and Brad have used  Kickstarter to take SNAP Mount from design and prototype to manufacturing —with this launch—to market.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snap-it-to-anything-gopro-mount-the-last-action-camera-mount-youll-ever-need-300946469.html

SOURCE SNAP Mounts

