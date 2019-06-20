20.06.2019 15:48:00

Snag Enters Third Decade with New CEO Focused on Data, AI and Revolutionizing Hourly Work

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snag, the country's largest and fastest-growing platform for hourly work, announced today new changes to its executive leadership team. Mathieu Stevenson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Stevenson succeeds Fabio Rosati who will return to his role as Executive Chairman of the Board. Stevenson will lead the company forward, with Rosati's active involvement, to realize Snag's mission of revolutionizing how hourly workers and employers connect.

Mathieu Stevenson - Snag CEO

"We are well on the way to becoming the first truly on-demand platform for hourly work, connecting millions of hourly workers with hiring employers instantly," said Stevenson. "I joined Snag because I believe in the team's vision for the future of Snag, and I'm confident we have the right vision, the right strategy, and the right people to transform the hourly work space."

"We are excited about Mathieu's appointment and believe he will become the best CEO in Snag's history. Mathieu has the vision and passion to make Snag a world leader," said Rosati. "As we approach our third decade as a company, Snag is reinventing hourly work by leveraging a vast network of great workers, massive data sets and AI. Mathieu's expertise in tech - from his work at Homeaway, Blucora, Snag and McKinsey - make him the perfect person to lead our customers and our industry to the future of hourly work."

Since its founding nearly two decades ago, Snag has reinvented how people find hourly work and how businesses hire. Through Snag, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose, and employers successfully fill every shift. More than 95 million workers have registered and over 470,000 employer locations use Snag every day. The vast worker network generates massive data sets providing Snag deep insights and trend information on micro topics like specific hourly positions, targeted local markets and Gen Z communication preferences and device usage. This data, coupled with macro trends like national underemployment, give Snag a powerful edge in pioneering this space.

Rosati recruited Stevenson and quickly saw his potential. A veteran of McKinsey & Company, HomeAway and Capital One, Stevenson served as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Blucora before joining in January as Snag's Chief Marketing Officer. Under his leadership, Snag has expanded its marketing capabilities and efforts across all of its platforms.

About Snag
Snag, the country's largest and fastest-growing platform for hourly work, connects more than 95 million registered job seekers with employment opportunities at 470,000 employer locations in the US and Canada. Snag's mission is to put people in the right fit positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Through Snag, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose while employers are assured every shift stays filled. For more information, visit www.snag.co or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Nachrichten

