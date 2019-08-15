SNA International Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SNA International (SNA) is number 292 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. SNA's ranking represents a three-year growth rate of 2000%.

Dr. Amanda Sozer, President of SNA, said, "Our amazing growth rate is a testament to the incredible work of the SNA staff. It is through their hard work and dedication that we are so successful. Our clients want to work with us because of our quality service and the value we bring to their organizations."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The Inc. 5000 list is available online at Inc.com. SNA, along with the other top 500 companies, is featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20th. Not only are these companies very competitive within their markets, but the list, as a whole, shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. SNA is proud to add jobs to our nation while leading the field of forensic science.

SNA, based in Alexandria, VA, focuses on forensics, biometrics, and identity intelligence services worldwide. With a staff of over 200 scientists and business professionals, SNA creates innovative, cost-effective, and reliable forensic and biometric solutions guaranteed to work in the real world. SNA's staff support high visibility forensic human identification operations, including staffing some of the largest federal forensic laboratories in the US. SNA also supports the Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate's efforts to implement Rapid DNA to prevent human trafficking, promote legal immigration, reunite families following disasters, and identify individuals attempting to harm our homeland.

