Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’382 0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’442 -0.3%  Gold 3’752 0.1%  Bitcoin 89’647 0.4%  Dollar 1 0.1%  Öl 66.1400 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
TUI-Aktie aber fester: TUI bekommt im Sommergeschäft Nahost-Konflikt zu spüren
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs
Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK: So entwickeln sich Rüstungsaktien am Dienstag
CleanSpark setzt auf Wachstum: Neue Finanzierung treibt Aktie an
Montana Aerospace-Aktie: Neue Finanzierung im Millionenvolumen abgeschlossen
Suche...
23.09.2025 08:45:56

Smiths Group FY25 Results Rise, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY26, Updates Medium-term View

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Smiths Group Plc. (SMIN.L) Tuesday reported higher profit in fiscal 2025, with increased revenues from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said it expects organic revenue growth of 4-6 percent on a continuing operations basis, with continuing margin expansion.

The firm added that it remains confident in delivering enhanced medium-term financial targets.

Roland Carter, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our order book and momentum in the business support our confidence in our positive outlook for FY2026, and we expect organic revenue growth of 4-6 percent and continuing margin expansion towards our medium-term targets."

Over the medium-term from FY2027, the company now projects organic revenue growth of 5-7 percent and Headline earnings per share growth of above 10 percent, both higher than previous outlook.

In addition, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 31.77p, bringing the total dividend for the year to 46.0p, a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent. The final dividend will be paid on November 21 to shareholders on the register at close of business on October 17.

Further, Smiths Group said the separation processes for Smiths Interconnect and Smiths Detection are progressing.

Smiths Group remains on track to announce a sale of Smiths Interconnect by the end of calendar year 2025, with the separation of Smiths Detection by way of a UK demerger or sale to follow.

In fiscal 2025, the company's profit before tax grew to 375 million pounds from 327 million pounds last year.

Profit for the year attributable to shareholders from continuing operations was 80.6 pence per share, compared to 63.7 pence last year.

Total earnings per share, including discontinued operations of Smiths Interconnect, were 85.3 pence, compared to 72.0 pence in the prior year.

Headline profit before tax was 474 million pounds, compared to 440 million pounds a year ago. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations were 103.8 pence, compared to 95.1 pence a year earlier.

Total Group headline earnings per share grew to 120.6 pence from 105.2 pence last year.

In the year, Group revenue increased 6.5 percent to 3.34 billion pounds from 3.13 billion pounds last year. Organic revenue growth was 8.9 percent.

Revenue from continuing operations was 2.92 billion pounds, up 5 percent from prior year's 2.78 billion pounds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende?

Wall Street Zürichsee vs. Eurozone: Wer hat 2025 die Nase vorn?

In 🎙️ der Paneldiskussion zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Lars Erichsen @ErichsenGeld Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia , Thomas Kovacs ‪alias @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über den aktuellen Zustand der Schweizer Wirtschaft, spannende Blue Chip-Aktien, das internationale Marktumfeld sowie wichtige Trends in Branchen, Währungen und Krypto.

💡 Wie steht die Schweiz im Vergleich zu den USA und der Eurozone da?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten aktuell Potenzial?
💡 Und wie würden Profis 10.000 CHF, EUR oder USD heute investieren?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

08:36 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenstart
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie im Blick
22.09.25 Logo WHS FedEx Aktie aktuell: Belastung durch Zölle, aber starke US-Nachfrage. Lohnt sich der Einstieg?
22.09.25 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG senkt Prognose erneut
22.09.25 Zukunftsperspektiven für Chemiekonzerne in einem wandelbaren Markt
22.09.25 Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
19.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
18.09.25 Julius Bär: 15.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf ASML Holding NV, Sanofi, Banco Santander SA, SAP SE
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’586.66 19.84 BR1SRU
Short 12’869.94 13.60 S2S3YU
Short 13’336.51 8.90 3OUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’126.14 22.09.2025 17:31:16
Long 11’596.19 19.37 BH8SXU
Long 11’350.44 13.99 BZ9S1U
Long 10’852.04 8.90 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Spekulationen um einen vollständigen Ausstieg von Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
ASML profitiert vom Intel-NVIDIA-Deal, Intel-Aktie fällt: Analysten sehen steigendes Kurspotenzial
Rheinmetall-Aktie fester: Perspektive für Beschäftigte der Lürssen-Marinesparte im Falle einer Übernahme
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co.: So entwickeln sich Quantencomputer-Werte nach der Kursrally
Metsera-Aktie zündet Kursrakete, Pfizer-Aktie höher: Pfizer plant Milliarden-Zukauf
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
Idorsia lanciert Quviviq in China - Aktie im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}