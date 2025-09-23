|
Smiths Group FY25 Results Rise, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY26, Updates Medium-term View
(RTTNews) - Engineering company Smiths Group Plc. (SMIN.L) Tuesday reported higher profit in fiscal 2025, with increased revenues from last year.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said it expects organic revenue growth of 4-6 percent on a continuing operations basis, with continuing margin expansion.
The firm added that it remains confident in delivering enhanced medium-term financial targets.
Roland Carter, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our order book and momentum in the business support our confidence in our positive outlook for FY2026, and we expect organic revenue growth of 4-6 percent and continuing margin expansion towards our medium-term targets."
Over the medium-term from FY2027, the company now projects organic revenue growth of 5-7 percent and Headline earnings per share growth of above 10 percent, both higher than previous outlook.
In addition, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 31.77p, bringing the total dividend for the year to 46.0p, a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent. The final dividend will be paid on November 21 to shareholders on the register at close of business on October 17.
Further, Smiths Group said the separation processes for Smiths Interconnect and Smiths Detection are progressing.
Smiths Group remains on track to announce a sale of Smiths Interconnect by the end of calendar year 2025, with the separation of Smiths Detection by way of a UK demerger or sale to follow.
In fiscal 2025, the company's profit before tax grew to 375 million pounds from 327 million pounds last year.
Profit for the year attributable to shareholders from continuing operations was 80.6 pence per share, compared to 63.7 pence last year.
Total earnings per share, including discontinued operations of Smiths Interconnect, were 85.3 pence, compared to 72.0 pence in the prior year.
Headline profit before tax was 474 million pounds, compared to 440 million pounds a year ago. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations were 103.8 pence, compared to 95.1 pence a year earlier.
Total Group headline earnings per share grew to 120.6 pence from 105.2 pence last year.
In the year, Group revenue increased 6.5 percent to 3.34 billion pounds from 3.13 billion pounds last year. Organic revenue growth was 8.9 percent.
Revenue from continuing operations was 2.92 billion pounds, up 5 percent from prior year's 2.78 billion pounds.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
