+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 23:00:00

Smiths Detection to enhance Sydney Airport's carry-on bag and hold-baggage screening with Computed Tomography (CT) based explosives detection system

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiths Detection today announced that it is working with Sydney Airport in a trial to boost hold-baggage security at Terminal 1 with Computed Tomography (CT) based high-speed hold baggage automatic explosives detection system (EDS), the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT. Following a successful trial of CT-based HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX for carry-on bag screening, the airport is the first in Australia to trial the explosives detection system in a 'live' operational hold-baggage environment.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is both TSA certified and Standard 3.1 approved -- the highest defined security standards in the industry. It uses CT technology to produce high-resolution 3D images which provides low false alarm rates, high automatic threat detection and enables an accurate analysis of the bag's contents.

The previous trial was completed successfully on 14 October 2019, featuring the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a CT-based carry-on bag screening system at the checkpoint. The CT technology produces high-resolution 3D images and allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in bags, making security checks less intrusive.

"CT scanning allows operators to quickly and accurately ascertain the contents of a bag without needing to physically open it," said Matt Duffy, General Manager Operations, Sydney Airport. "That means faster and more efficient processing and, in turn, a more seamless airport experience for our passengers. We're committed to continuing to invest in cutting-edge technology to ensure not only a smoother journey for travellers, but the highest possible standards of safety and security."

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is installed on a mezzanine platform. The buildability of the platform went through a series of simulations and modifications that were managed by Smiths Detection from end-to-end. The existing X-ray scanner was in operation throughout the construction of the platform and the installation of the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT. Operational downtime was prevented which attributes to a successful trial.

Jordan Thrupp, Managing Director of Smiths Detection Australia and New Zealand said, "Sydney Airport is the country's busiest airport, handling as many as 44.4 million passengers in 2018[1]. We are confident that our technology will provide a higher level of detection capability, speed up bag processing and help improve the airport's operational efficiency, futureproofing security operations for Australia's major aviation hub".

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Smiths Detection is one of five operating divisions of Smiths Group, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 23,000 people in more than 50 countries, Smiths Group is a world leader in the practical application of advanced technologies, delivering products and services for threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications markets worldwide.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place - we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com

[1] https://www.sydneyairport.com.au/corporate/about/reports-and-publications/fact-sheets

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180918/2240685-1LOGO

SOURCE Smiths Detection

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB