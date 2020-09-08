Smith+Nephew's REDAPT™ System for revision total hip arthroplasty to be launched in China

One of the pioneers of 3D-printed, imported, acetabular components approved for use in China

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced it has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China to introduce its REDAPT System for revision total hip arthroplasty (rTHA). The REDAPT System's acetabular components are among the pioneers of 3D-printed, imported, acetabular product approved for use in China – enabling greater accessibility for customers and patients.

"China has seen rapid growth in primary hip procedures over the past 15-20 years and as such, there is a need for technologies addressing the clinical needs for revision hip arthroplasty," said Ala Ahram, Managing Director Greater China, Smith+Nephew. "Introducing the REDAPT System in China will have a profoundly positive clinical impact to our surgeon customers and will help their patients live a Life Unlimited."

The REDAPT Revision Hip System is distinctively designed to assist surgeons to tackle the challenges of revision hip arthroplasty: fixation in various bone types, achievement of joint stability, predictable stem position, and surgical efficiency.[1]

The 3D-printing process used to manufacture standard "off the shelf" acetabular components enables product features that might normally be cost prohibitive.

Revision total hip arthroplasty procedure volume is expected to increase globally as younger, more active patients, out-live their original implants.

The REDAPT System is designed to deliver reliable stability and help lower the re-revision rate of rTHAs by reducing the frequency of implant movement– a major contributor to early failure of total hip arthroplasty.

"Titanium tapered stems - particularly those with aggressive tapers like REDAPT - have really changed the face of revision hip arthroplasty in the last decade and have made what was a previously complex procedure much more straightforward," said Prof. Fares S. Haddad MD, Professor of Orthopaedic and Sports Surgery, University College of London. "They sit where planned and hold position following surgery; they have become our workhorse for femoral revision."

The addition of the REDAPT System expands Smith+Nephew's comprehensive portfolio of both primary and revision hip arthroplasty products now available in China. The REDAPT System is available in most major global markets and will be commercially available in China later this year.

