Smith+Nephew’s PICO™ Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System provides better clinical outcomes versus standard of care according to UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the review of medical technologies guidance from the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for its PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT).



NICE have reviewed ‘Medical Technology Guideline 43 PICO negative pressure wound dressings for closed surgical incisions’ which recognises that Smith+Nephew’s PICO sNPWT provides better clinical outcomes than standard dressings in patients at high risk of surgical site infections (SSIs), at similar overall cost. As a result, NICE has reconfirmed its guidance, that PICO sNPWT should be considered as an option for closed surgical incisions in patients who are at high risk of surgical site infections,1 remains the same. Key high risk factors include a high body mass index (BMI), diabetes, renal insufficiency and smoking among others.2

In the recent NICE review, a total of 28 papers published after the original guidance were identified. These included 12 Randomised Control Trials (RCT), 1 Uncontrolled Randomised Trial, 8 cohort studies, 3 before and after studies, and 4 economic studies. The 24 clinical studies included a total of 7,790 patients with PICO sNPWT being used in 3,754.

NICE concluded that PICO sNPWT is associated with fewer SSIs and seromas compared with standard wound dressings. Cost modelling suggests that compared with standard wound dressings, PICO sNPWT provides extra clinical benefits at similar overall cost to the NHS.1 For some types of surgery, such as colorectal, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery PICO sNPWT provides cost savings.1





The PICO sNPWT dressing includes a proprietary AIRLOCK? Technology layer that delivers negative pressure wound therapy across a surgical incision and the surrounding zone of injury.3,4 This unique feature is designed to help reduce the risk of wound complications by reducing post-operative fluid5,6 and tension*7 around a closed surgical incision. The combination of these actions helps reduce the risk of two common surgical site complications - surgical wound dehiscence and SSIs.8

"It’s fitting that this recognition from NICE occurs during International Cesarean Awareness Month, as PICO sNPWT has been shown to help reduce the risk of SSI’s for high-risk C-section patients,**9-11 said Simon Tarry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Wound Management for International Markets at Smith+Nephew. "PICO sNPWT provides significant productivity opportunities for healthcare systems, and improved outcomes for patients. We hope this recognition will help Smith+Nephew support our customers to achieve a new standard of care to reduce the growing burden of wound care on patients and health care professionals.”

To learn more about the NICE recommendations and PICO sNPWT please visit: www.nice.org.uk/guidance/mtg43/evidence

* as demonstrated in biomechanical modelling

** compared to conventional dressings/standard care

References

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.5 billion in 2023. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .



