Smilin' Bob's Voluntarily Recalls Smilin' Bob's Smoked Fish Dip Products Because of Possible Health Risk

08.06.2021 05:45:00
KEY WEST, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilin' Bob's is voluntarily recalling Smilin' Bob's Original Smoked Fish Dip and Smilin' Bob's All Natural Smoked Fish Dip. This recall is being initiated as a result of the Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. recall of smoked fish due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Smilin' Bob's used the recalled smoked fish from Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. in the products listed below. The recall is issued only for products listed below.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Smilin' Bob's is working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves. A total of 1,261 cases were distributed to retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia.
HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:
The containers have the "Best If Use By" dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This recall applies only to the products with the "Best If Use By" dates stated in the table below.
Smilin' Bob's determined to voluntarily recall the products listed after being notified that Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. had expanded its recall.
Product safety and consumer confidence are of utmost importance to Smilin' Bob's and its customers. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products listed above are urged to immediately return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 305-395-8382 at any time.
This recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
