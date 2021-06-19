SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

19.06.2021 15:00:00

Smile Hair Clinic Implements a Cutting-Edge Sapphire Hair Transplantation Method

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinic's staff is well-experienced and has performed thousands of hair transplants successfully. In addition, both technicians and doctors have worked in accredited hospitals.

Smile Hair Clinic is an established hair transplant clinic in Turkey. What drives it towards the future is its excellent certified doctors.

Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, the founding partner of the clinic, graduated from Yeditepe University Faculty of Medicine and specialized in the new Sapphire hair transplant Turkey. Dr. Gokay Bilgin is also the founding partner. He graduated from Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine, and he is devoted to medical aesthetics and hair transplantation.

They believe that every patient the undergoes the hair transplantation process should be treated medically and surgically. It is the only way to achieve excellent results and natural hair look. The 360-degree treatment starts the second a patient schedules free consultations with one of the doctors at the clinic.

Doctors at Smile Hair Clinic are always looking for solutions to help them minimize scalp damage and significantly reduce the post-op period. As a result, they have recently implemented a cutting-edge Sapphire Hair Transplantation method. It enables the doctors to perform the highest grade medical hair transplant procedures.

Sapphire blades are the latest innovation in the field of FUE hair transplant. It transforms the procedure by introducing sapphire blades. The blades are produced from synthetic sapphire. The single-crystal blade is surprisingly durable and keeps its sharpness for a very long time. It is excellent news for men looking for hair transplant techniques with high success rates.

The transplantation done via sapphire blades are denser, and hair looks more natural because surgeons can extract more follicular units in a shorter time. Meanwhile, due to the microscopic size of the blades, the tissue damage is minimal. The irregular wound corners, tissue trauma, and swelling are kept at a minimum.

With Sapphire Hair Transplantation, the healing process is fast and takes significantly less time than any other hair transplant procedure. As a result, the patients not only get the looks they always wanted, but they can go back to living their lives in no time.

The clinic has done a lot in the field of post-op care. The medical staff has a holistic approach, and they take care of their patients' physical and psychological well-being. The doctors at the cleaning are well-aware of all the concerns their patients may have immediately after the surgery and during the following months. To help them out, the clinic decided to make its staff available to patients for two years following the surgery.

Related Images

hair-transplant-before-after.jpeg
Hair Transplant Before After Result of Smile Hair Clinic
This is a success story of hair transplantation in Turkey at Smile Hair Clinic.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smile-hair-clinic-implements-a-cutting-edge-sapphire-hair-transplantation-method-301315618.html

SOURCE Smile Hair Clinic

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie schiesst hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
JPMorgan-Analyst: Dem Bitcoin steht ein Bärenmarkt bevor
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
Julius Bär platziert dreijährige Anleihe über 500 Millionen Euro - Julius Bär-Aktie verliert
Chefs von SBB, Postfinance, Post und RUAG gehören zu den Topverdienern
Höhenflug vorüber: Tesla-Aktie büsst 2021 an Schwung ein
Die Historie zeigt: Gold kein wirklich zuverlässiger Inflationsschutz
Constellation Brands Invests in Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston’s Artesanal ‘Dos Hombres’ Mezcal
Lufthansa-Aktie schliesst leichter: Lufthansa will Staatshilfe noch vor der Wahl zurückzahlen - Scheuer verteidigt Stellenabbau

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit