Smile Hair Clinic Implements a Cutting-Edge Sapphire Hair Transplantation Method

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinic's staff is well-experienced and has performed thousands of hair transplants successfully. In addition, both technicians and doctors have worked in accredited hospitals.

Smile Hair Clinic is an established hair transplant clinic in Turkey. What drives it towards the future is its excellent certified doctors.

Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, the founding partner of the clinic, graduated from Yeditepe University Faculty of Medicine and specialized in the new Sapphire hair transplant Turkey. Dr. Gokay Bilgin is also the founding partner. He graduated from Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine, and he is devoted to medical aesthetics and hair transplantation.

They believe that every patient the undergoes the hair transplantation process should be treated medically and surgically. It is the only way to achieve excellent results and natural hair look. The 360-degree treatment starts the second a patient schedules free consultations with one of the doctors at the clinic.

Doctors at Smile Hair Clinic are always looking for solutions to help them minimize scalp damage and significantly reduce the post-op period. As a result, they have recently implemented a cutting-edge Sapphire Hair Transplantation method. It enables the doctors to perform the highest grade medical hair transplant procedures.

Sapphire blades are the latest innovation in the field of FUE hair transplant. It transforms the procedure by introducing sapphire blades. The blades are produced from synthetic sapphire. The single-crystal blade is surprisingly durable and keeps its sharpness for a very long time. It is excellent news for men looking for hair transplant techniques with high success rates.

The transplantation done via sapphire blades are denser, and hair looks more natural because surgeons can extract more follicular units in a shorter time. Meanwhile, due to the microscopic size of the blades, the tissue damage is minimal. The irregular wound corners, tissue trauma, and swelling are kept at a minimum.

With Sapphire Hair Transplantation, the healing process is fast and takes significantly less time than any other hair transplant procedure. As a result, the patients not only get the looks they always wanted, but they can go back to living their lives in no time.

The clinic has done a lot in the field of post-op care. The medical staff has a holistic approach, and they take care of their patients' physical and psychological well-being. The doctors at the cleaning are well-aware of all the concerns their patients may have immediately after the surgery and during the following months. To help them out, the clinic decided to make its staff available to patients for two years following the surgery.

Hair Transplant Before After Result of Smile Hair Clinic

This is a success story of hair transplantation in Turkey at Smile Hair Clinic.

