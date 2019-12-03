Smile Brands Named Company of the Year in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc. has received the Large Company of the Year - Silver Award in 2019 Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by editors and reporters from top-tier publications across North America.

Smile Brands, a leading dental support organization with over 440 affiliated practices across 18 states, has a deeply rooted culture founded on the company's mission to deliver Smiles for Everyone®. Best in Biz Awards judges were impressed by how strongly the company's mission drives both employee engagement and day-to-day operations.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2019 honors were conferred in 80 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, CSR Program, Event and Blog of the Year.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by the Best in Biz Award judges as Company of the year," says Smile Brands CEO Steven C. Bilt. "Our Smiles for Everyone® mission continues to serve as the guiding light that keeps the organization focused on creating win-win relationships with patients, providers, employees and the communities we serve."

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth and variety of outlets represented on the panel, Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About Smile Brands

Based in Irvine California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. The culture-driven organization is the #1 ranked multi-location healthcare provider on Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work list. Smile Brands provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, so dentists can spend more time caring for their patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. Smile Brands supports 440 Bright Now!® Dental, Monarch Dental®, Castle Dental®, A+ Dental Care, OneSmile Dental, Johnson Family Dental, P3 Dental Group, and DecisionOne Dental Partners offices in 18 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world, from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal. From Aflac to YMCA, past winners in Best in Biz Awards span the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to Shark Tank participants, mom-and-pop shops, and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. Entries in the 8th annual Best in Biz Awards International are now being accepted until the final deadline on April 24, 2020. For more information, see http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

SOURCE Smile Brands