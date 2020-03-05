+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
SMB Security Spending in North America, 2019-2024: Trends by Security Category, Business Size and Routes to Market

DUBLIN, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The SMB Security Spending in North America: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides cyber-security spending forecasts for the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market in North America. It quantifies the opportunity for security vendors and service providers in 7 key security categories and 20 sub-categories.

This report provides:

  • SMB spending forecasts for 7 different high-level security categories and 20 sub-categories for 2019-2024
  • a comparison of the revenue growth for cloud and on-premises security solutions
  • an outlook for security spending across businesses with varying numbers of employees
  • security revenue forecasts split by routes to market: channel partners (CPs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), system integrators (SIs), direct market resellers (DMRs)/retail and directly from security vendors.

Spending Categories

Endpoint security:

  • encryption (on-premises)
  • secure content management (on-premises)
  • web/messaging security (cloud + on-premises)

Mobile security:

  • mobile application management (cloud + on-premises)
  • mobile device management (cloud + on-premises)

Network security:

  • firewall (on-premises)
  • identity and access management (cloud + on-premises)
  • intrusion detection/prevention (on-premises)
  • other security and vulnerability management
  • security information and event management (cloud + on-premises)

Security hardware:

  • dedicated security appliances
  • unified threat management appliances

Cloud security:

  • hosted security software

Product support services:

  • security support

Remotely managed IT services security:

  • remotely managed security services

Who Should Read this Report?

  • Security vendors that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.
  • Security vendors are considering targeting the SMB market.
  • Third-party service providers (such as MSPs and operators) that are seeking partnerships with security vendors.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary

2. Worldwide trends

  • Worldwide security spending: SMBs in North America accounted for almost a third of the total SMB spend on cyber-security solutions worldwide in 2019

3. Trends by security category

  • Security overview: the rising appetite for cloud security, mobile security and remotely managed security services will drive growth in SMB security spending
  • Endpoint and network security: a quarter of SMBs' security spending is on endpoint and network solutions, and cloud-based versions are driving spending growth
  • Mobile security: increasingly complex mobile infrastructure is fuelling double-digit growth rates for mobile security spending
  • Security hardware and software: cloud security is the fastest-growing category, driven by the migration of an increasing share of business processes to the cloud
  • Security management: managed security spending is projected to double between 2019 and 2024, driven by a shift towards more-proactive security management

4. Trends by business size

  • Firm size: the adoption of new security solutions is driving SB spending, while MBs' complex infrastructure and workforce growth make them attractive to vendors
  • Firm size and spending category: SB security spending will grow faster than that for MBs due to a stronger forecast for new adoption in key sectors

5. Trends by routes to market

  • Security channels: SMBs' security spending is shifting from traditional channels to MSPs
  • Deployment method: the cloud share of security spending growth will outpace that for on-premises solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o3to

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smb-security-spending-in-north-america-2019-2024-trends-by-security-category-business-size-and-routes-to-market-301017166.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

