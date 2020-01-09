Smashburger® Announces New #COMFORT4ALL Crispy Chicken Bogo Deal On January 12

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of 2019's fried chicken sandwich craze, Smashburger®, a fast casual better burger restaurant, wants to unite burger and chicken lovers with its unparalleled Crispy Chicken Smash. On Sunday, January 12, Smashburger will host its single day promotion, offering guests a FREE Crispy Chicken Smash with the purchase of any signature double Smashburger.

Smash Fans are encouraged to try the restaurant's newest menu item – the bigger, better, bolder Crispy Chicken Smash made of 70 percent bigger golden fried, cracker-crusted chicken breast and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a classic bun.

"Continuing to innovate and elevate our menu offerings, while bringing people together over food, has always been our passion at Smashburger. Our Crispy Chicken Smash lends our distinct quality and flavor to the classic fried chicken comfort staple guests may already love," states Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "We know our guests are not only burger lovers, but chicken lovers too! This promotion encourages fans old and new to indulge their taste buds in total comfort no matter their preference."

Known for its fresh never frozen, Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor, Smashburger® has over 300 locations in 36 states and eight countries.

Valid only on Sunday, January 12, 2020, this BOGO offer will be available at all participating U.S. locations.

About Smashburger®:

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its fresh never frozen, Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 300 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.

