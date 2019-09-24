24.09.2019 13:45:00

SmartXpo and Emerald Expositions Collaborate on Technology for Price Optimization and Customer Retention

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartXpo, an innovative provider of data analytics for the events industry, today announced a collaboration with Emerald Expositions, one of the world's leading trade show operators.

SmartXpo's technology enables show operators to place the customer at the center of event strategy. Sophisticated market intelligence and operating benchmarks combine with customer satisfaction to create pricing models that improve exhibitor retention and increase choice, while supporting Emerald's business objectives.

Bill Charles, CIO of Emerald Expositions commented: "We are committed to working with our exhibiting customers to deliver fantastic events that create value for them and the show attendees. This SmartXpo technology will ensure that their opinions and feedback are automatically integrated into our strategic planning and delivery across many of our largest events."

Phil Stone, SmartXpo CEO stated: "We are excited to team up with a leading industry organiser to implement our pricing and exhibitor retention tools. We look forward to helping generate successful outcomes both for Emerald and their customers."

About Emerald Expositions

Emerald is a leading operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States. Emerald currently operates more than 50 trade shows, as well as numerous other face-to-face events. In 2018, Emerald's events connected over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupied more than 7.0 million net square feet of exhibition space. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

www.emeraldexpositions.com 

About SmartXpo

SmartXpo is a provider of cloud-based tools and data platforms that improve the performance and profitability of the worldwide exhibitions and conferences industry.

www.smartxpo.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartxpo-and-emerald-expositions-collaborate-on-technology-for-price-optimization-and-customer-retention-300923503.html

SOURCE SmartXpo

