SmartTouch® Interactive Makes Top Austin-Area Ethnic Minority-Owned Business List for the Second Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTouch® Interactive, a full-service real estate marketing agency, real estate marketing automation, and lead nurturing CRM software solution company, announces the honor of ranking #13 on Austin Business Journal's (ABJ) Top Austin-area ethnic minority-owned business list. The ABJ list recognizes the Top 25 companies, ranked by revenue in 2018, with at least a 51 percent ethnic minority ownership and company headquarters based in Austin.

SmartTouch® Interactive's President and CEO, Robert Cowes, is a Hispanic American from Panama who founded the company in 2010 with Alan Daniel. Since taking majority ownership of the company, Robert has made major strides in turning SmartTouch® into a real estate industry leading digital marketing agency and software solution company.

2018 was a transformative year for SmartTouch®. The company,



Kicked-off partnerships with leading homes builders and developers such as Blackburn Communities, Randolph Todd Development, and the Veramendi development in New Braunfels to create innovative and award-winning marketing campaigns

Officially launched its homebuyer geofencing product, SmartTouch® Geo, in April of 2018

And focused heavily on improvements to its lead nurturing CRM/marketing automation platform SmartTouch® NexGen. SmartTouch® will also be rolling out NexGen's mobile application later this year.

"The first year we made the Austin-area Ethnic Minority-Owned Business list we were extremely proud. This year, making the list a second time and moving up to the 13th spot, we are ecstatic," said Robert Cowes, President and CEO of SmartTouch® Interactive. "We really couldn't be the company and the agency we are today without our clients who are dominating the real estate industry and the whole of the SmartTouch® team."

About SmartTouch® Interactive

SmartTouch® Interactive is an innovative digital marketing agency dedicated to helping home builders and residential developers connect with their ideal buyer by generating quality leads and nurturing those leads to sale—all with a focus on accountable ROI.

The SmartTouch® team's innovation in lead generation and digital marketing support home builders and residential developers in meeting their goals year over year. Setting a new standard, SmartTouch® is a single-solution digital marketing provider solving the need for proven lead generation programs; a lead nurturing CRM/Marketing Automation platform, SmartTouch® NexGen; and a cutting-edge homebuyer geofencing solution, SmartTouch® Geo.

SmartTouch® is a data-driven company that puts data to leads, tours, and sales, reporting on campaigns every step of the way to make sure home builders and developers are getting the most out of their marketing dollars. http://www.smarttouchinteractive.com

