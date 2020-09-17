17.09.2020 00:30:00

SmartStop Self Storage REIT Executive Chairman H. Michael Schwartz to Participate in Virtual Citibank Conference

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") announced today that the company's founder and Executive Chairman, H. Michael Schwartz, is scheduled to participate in a panel at Citibank's upcoming virtual conference. Mr. Schwartz has been asked to join the Virtual Self-Storage Broker and Private Operator panel, which will be hosted by Citibank digitally on September 22nd at 1:00 PM eastern.

As part of the panel, Mr. Schwartz will be discussing SmartStop's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lessons the Company has learned going through the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Schwartz brings his unique perspective and insight based on over 16 years of self storage experience, and his experience building an innovative, technology-driven brand, SmartStop® Self Storage. During his time in the industry, Mr. Schwartz has acquired nearly 300 properties and transacted over $4 billion in self storage assets, including taking two public, non-traded REITs full-cycle and returning over $1.2 billion in equity back to shareholders, inclusive of positive investor rates of return.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.
SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.6 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 144 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 96,000 units and 10.9 million rentable square feet.  Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contacts:
Mark Barbalato
FTI Consulting
212.850.5707
mark.barbalato@fticonsulting.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartstop-self-storage-reit-executive-chairman-h-michael-schwartz-to-participate-in-virtual-citibank-conference-301132739.html

SOURCE SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

