10.09.2020 00:45:00

SmartStop Self Storage Makes Key Addition to Marketing Team

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") today announced that Sara Ehlers has been appointed as Social Media Manager. In this role, Ms. Elhers will lead the expansion of SmartStop's social media presence to further drive customer engagement and capitalize on strategic brand sponsorship opportunities.

Ms. Ehlers, who joined SmartStop in July 2020, will be responsible for managing and enhancing all aspects of SmartStop's social channels, including the production of relevant and inspiring content for various key audiences and the continued promotion of the SmartStop brand.

"We are privileged to have Sara join our marketing team where her extensive experience in other customer facing industries will dramatically elevate our social media engagement," said Michael McClure, Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. "Sara's knowledge of the social media space and her experience with a variety of engagement strategies will allow her to hit the ground running and have an immediate, positive impact on customer interactions across our social platforms."

With close to a decade of strategic marketing experience, Ms. Ehlers was most recently Brand Marketing Manager for Allen Schwartz. She holds a bachelor's degree in Arts with a major in Journalism from California State University, Long Beach.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.6 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 144 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 96,000 units and 10.9 million rentable square feet.  Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

