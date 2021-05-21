SmartMetric, The Maker Of Biometric Protected Fingerprint Activated Credit Cards, Says It’s Biometric Card Provides Enhanced Credit Card Security - 2.8 Billion Credit Cards In Use Worldwide

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): 2.8 billion credit cards are in use worldwide. 1.06 billion credit cards are in use in the United States of America. 1 Card based transactions account for $30 trillion in payments globally. 2

The SmartMetric biometric credit and debit card is made to provide additional transaction security at the card level. Using a card holders fingerprint to unlock the card prior to the card being used in a transaction, provides an dramatically enhanced level of security beyond signature or PIN card user validation.

The biometric card users fingerprint is stored inside the actual card and never leaves the card. The SmartMetric card also has built inside the card a fingerprint scanner that is able to scan the users fingerprint at first usage providing for a seamless download of the card users fingerprint into the cryptographically firewalled memory of the card. This on-card method for capturing and storing a persons fingerprint on the card allows the SmartMetric biometric card to be issued by mass card issuers. Without the need for consumers to come into a Bank branch to pre-register their fingerprint on a specialized fingerprint scanning machine in the Bank. To register you fingerprint on the SmartMetric biometric card when a consumer first receives their card, all they need do is touch the fingerprint sensor on the cards surface and the internal fingerprint scanner will then store securely the fingerprint inside the card. As simply as storing a fingerprint on a smartphone for biometric phone security.

"We are very excited about the extremely large market size our biometric card addresses and we are see the addition of biometric security to the credit and debit card as a major leap forward in card security for card issuers and the card consumer alike,” said today SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric biometric card solution users a super small fingerprint scanner embedded inside the credit/debit card. Instead of touching the card reader the card user simply touches a square sensor on the top to the card that then causes the internal scanner to read the card holders fingerprint in less than a second. A user safe and immediate card holder validation that causes the card to immediately be activated. On activation for the transaction the cards internal RFID/NFC system allows the card to communicate, without physical contact with the reader. Safe, immediate, and no contact with the card reader required.

SmartMetric’s electronic credit card has an ARM Cortex processor. Up to a Gigabyte and beyond memory. Contact and contactless standard credit card interface for all credit card readers and ATM’S. A stable rechargeable battery. Rapid recharge power management system that recharges the cards internal battery when used at standard card reader. While still meeting ISO standard size and thickness for credit cards.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

1 Credit Card Statistics [Updated February 2021] Shift Processing

2 The Motley Fool, December 3, 2012

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005418/en/