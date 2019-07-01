SmartMetric Presented Its Biometric Credit Card With the ADVANTIS Contact and Contactless Chip at the Payments and ID Conference Held in Madrid, Spain

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) presented its fingerprint activated biometric credit/debit card at a major banking conference in Madrid, Spain on June 19th. The conference was attended by the leading banks of Europe including some of Europe’s largest Global Banks.

A significant level of interest was shown by conference attendees who heard how the SmartMetric/ADVANTIS biometric credit and debit card product can significantly benefit credit card issuers and their customers.

SmartMetric has added the ADVANTIS payments EMV chip onto its biometric credit/debit card giving the more than 500 card issuing banks around the world the ability to deploy seamlessly a biometric fingerprint secured and activated credit/debit card. The SmartMetric biometric card with the ADVANTIS payments chip and payments operating system embedded in the card allows existing banks to issue a biometric card product without having to change existing card reader, ATM and backend banking credit/debit card systems.

Over five hundred credit/debit card issuing bank organizations around the world currently use the ADVANTIS chip and operating system on their chip-based credit and debit cards. More than 1.4 Billion payments cards have been issued with the ADVANTIS card payments chip for credit and debit card transactions.

"We are excited about our adoption of the ADVANTIS chip and operating system into our advanced biometric secured credit and debit card which is allowing our biometric card solution to be issued by some of the World’s largest banking groups throughout the world,” said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

ADVANTIS is operating in 3 Continents and 40 Countries. SmartMetric is headquartered in the United Sates with engineering and manufacturing in Tel Aviv, Israel and East Asia. All product design and development is done by SmartMetric’s engineering team and is owned by SmartMetric.

SmartMetric has created a fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit and debit card and is used to provide biometric protection for these cards. The card user simply touches a square sensor on the card's surface and in less than 0.25 seconds the card's internal fingerprint scanner reads the card user's fingerprint and if the fingerprint matches the card is immediately turned on.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

