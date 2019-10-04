+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Smartleaf Introduces Automated Household-Level Rebalancing at User Group

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf demonstrated their new automated household-level rebalancing feature at the Smartleaf Summit earlier this month. This functionality allows wealth advisors to jointly manage multiple accounts to a single target, leveraging tax-advantaged accounts to reduce overall drift and taxes -- and do so at scale. By automating this capability, firms will be able to streamline a currently manual process, saving time and providing clients with enhanced risk and tax management services. Smartleaf's household-level rebalancing functionality will also provide advisors with auto-generated reports that quantifiably document the value the advisor provides clients through expert household-level tax management. 

Conference attendees received hands-on training of the new feature, which will be released in phases beginning in Q4 of this year. 

Bill Martin, CIO at INTRUST Bank, commented, "Smartleaf's household rebalancing sets a new bar for the level of service that advisors should provide their clients. This enhanced tax and rebalancing functionality is a win for both us and our clients. By automating services that we previously provided manually, our advisory team will be able to provide our clients with more value. It's a great example of how technology is helping to bring wealth management to a new level."

"Smartleaf's mission is to enable wealth managers to provide all clients with a level of service that was once the exclusive preserve of ultra-high-net-worth investors," said Gerard Michael, President of Smartleaf. "Automating household-level risk- and tax-sensitive rebalancing is a critical step on this journey. We are delighted to announce the release of this unequaled functionality that we think will set a new standard for wealth management."

About Smartleaf 

Smartleaf has reimagined the way portfolios are managed, enabling wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management at an unprecedented scale. Their software platform is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $100MM taxable UMA accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares.

For more information about Smartleaf, visit smartleaf.com.

Media Contact: Gerard Michael, President and Co-Founder of Smartleaf, 617-491-5445, g.michael@smartleaf.com

Smartleaf has reimagined the way portfolios are managed, enabling wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management at unprecedented scale. Our software platform is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $100MM taxable UMA accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares. (PRNewsfoto/Smartleaf)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartleaf-introduces-automated-household-level-rebalancing-at-user-group-300931351.html

SOURCE Smartleaf

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

