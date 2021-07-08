SmartGunz, LLC Announces Pre-Sales Ordering Availability of 9mm Sentry® Pistol

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Holland, president of SmartGunz, LLC, today announced pre-sales ordering availability of the company's 9mm smart gun Sentry® pistol. An initial 10% discounted retail price is being offered for law enforcement and corrections agencies at $2,695.00 (single item purchase, additional quantity discounts provided) while the regular (civilian) retail price is $2,995.00 per unit. Product deliveries are anticipated to begin sometime during 4th quarter 2021. The 9mm Sentry® pistol is the company's flagship smart gun technology firearm for use in prisoner transfer / transport as well as civilian home defense applications.

The 9 mm Sentry® features SmartGunz's patent pending lock-out technology that is integrated with an RFID chip contained in a glove worn by the officer / owner. The officer must depress the grip safety on the firearm while wearing an RFID-enabled glove to permit firing. This helps to ensure that each SmartGunz Sentry firearm fires each and every time when it is supposed to AND ONLY when it is supposed to!

About SmartGunz, LLC:

SmartGunz, LLC's sole mission is to save law enforcement and civilian lives. Full stop.

SmartGunz, LLC believes that one way to save lives lost from gunfire is to offer smart gun firearms technology where the firearm can only be operated by its intended user.

