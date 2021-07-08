SMI 11’925 -1.3%  SPI 15’344 -1.3%  Dow 34’463 -0.6%  DAX 15’421 -1.7%  Euro 1.0840 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’992 -2.1%  Gold 1’798 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’065 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9155 -1.1%  Öl 73.8 0.7% 

08.07.2021 18:01:00

SmartGunz, LLC Announces Pre-Sales Ordering Availability of 9mm Sentry® Pistol

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Holland, president of SmartGunz, LLC, today announced pre-sales ordering availability of the company's 9mm smart gun Sentry® pistol. An initial 10% discounted retail price is being offered for law enforcement and corrections agencies at $2,695.00 (single item purchase, additional quantity discounts provided) while the regular (civilian) retail price is $2,995.00 per unit. Product deliveries are anticipated to begin sometime during 4th quarter 2021. The 9mm Sentry® pistol is the company's flagship smart gun technology firearm for use in prisoner transfer / transport as well as civilian home defense applications. 

The SmartGunz Sentry

The 9 mm Sentry® features SmartGunz's patent pending lock-out technology that is integrated with an RFID chip contained in a glove worn by the officer / owner. The officer must depress the grip safety on the firearm while wearing an RFID-enabled glove to permit firing. This helps to ensure that each SmartGunz Sentry firearm fires each and every time when it is supposed to AND ONLY when it is supposed to!

About SmartGunz, LLC:
SmartGunz, LLC's sole mission is to save law enforcement and civilian lives. Full stop.

SmartGunz, LLC believes that one way to save lives lost from gunfire is to offer smart gun firearms technology where the firearm can only be operated by its intended user.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartgunz-llc-announces-pre-sales-ordering-availability-of-9mm-sentry-pistol-301327221.html

SOURCE SmartGunz LLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:54 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
13:07 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
10:36 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Werte im Fokus
10:12 Marktüberblick: Knorr-Bremse springt nachbörslich
07:19 Weekly-Hits: Disruptive Technologien – Die Welt im digitalen Wandel / Twitter – Imposante Aufholjagd
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit