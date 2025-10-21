SmartFinancial Aktie 29777495 / US83190L2088
21.10.2025 23:27:07
SMARTFINANCIAL INC. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - SMARTFINANCIAL INC. (SMBK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $13.68 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $9.14 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.
Excluding items, SMARTFINANCIAL INC. reported adjusted earnings of $14.48 million or $0.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $42.43 million from $35.03 million last year.
SMARTFINANCIAL INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $13.68 Mln. vs. $9.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $42.43 Mln vs. $35.03 Mln last year.
