SMARTFINANCIAL INC. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - SMARTFINANCIAL INC. (SMBK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.70 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $9.64 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SMARTFINANCIAL INC. reported adjusted earnings of $13.71 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $45.09 million from $37.78 million last year.

SMARTFINANCIAL INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.70 Mln. vs. $9.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $45.09 Mln vs. $37.78 Mln last year.