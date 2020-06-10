Smartcare launches digital health check and touchless check-in functionality for childcare and afterschool programs

AUSTIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As childcare providers, afterschool programs and summer camps adapt to the new normal, implementing touchless check-in and digital health checks to reduce the risk of COVID transmission is imperative.

To support the industry, Smartcare has launched functionality that enables digital health checks at drop-off, consistent with CDC guidance to do so as a best practice. Health checks ensure that children who have COVID-like symptoms or may have been exposed to COVID can be isolated which reduces the risk of infection to other children at the same facility.

As an innovative care provider, the YMCA of Williamson County near Austin, Texas, implemented Smartcare's new functionality as part of its broader plans to provide safe childcare options to parents in the area.

"We know providing childcare options is essential to parents being able to return to work and to the ongoing education of children," said Dustin Forsythe, Director of IT at YMCA of Williamson County, "Smartcare's functionality has been integral to allowing our organization to re-open while following CDC guidelines, giving parents peace of mind that their children are well cared for in a very safe environment."

As the economy reopens, Smartcare realizes that quality, safe childcare is essential. Smartcare believes strongly we are entering a "new normal". What this means is that many of the common practices in place before COVID-19 will need to be replaced with practices better suited to current challenges. As a company, we're committed to bringing innovative technology solutions to market that enable care providers to efficiently adapt to the new normal.

Smartcare (https://smartcare.com/) is the leading provider of mobile-first, software-as-a-service solution to childcare provider, early educators, afterschool programs and summer camps. Our mission is to solve the industry's unique technology needs with easy-to-use solutions for teachers and administrators, and a modern experience for parents. Our solutions include lead management, online registration and enrollment, a system of record for families, students, parents and teachers, scheduling, billing and payments, lesson plans, assessments and parent communication.

The YMCA of Williamson County (https://ymcagwc.org/) has operated in the Round Rock area since the 1970s providing you development, opportunities for healthy living, and programs for social responsibility. Today, the organization provides childcare, summer camps, health and fitness facilities, community programs and much more. As Williamson County continues a period of unprecedented expansion, the YMCA is ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century as an integral part of the community.

