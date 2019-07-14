14.07.2019 17:10:00

Smart Ways That Will Help Drivers Pay Less On Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several clever methods that can help drivers pay less on car insurance.

For more info and free online car insurance quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/can-you-pay-less-on-car-insurance/

Many drivers are overwhelmed by the rising costs of car insurance and they are searching for various methods to lower the costs. Car insurance can be cheaper and there are many methods that can help drivers save money.

The most common methods that drivers can use in order to pay less on car insurance are the following:

  • Grow older. Aging can be beneficial for the price of car insurance. It is a known fact that new, inexperienced teen drivers pay the most on car insurance. Once the drivers turn 25, they will notice a large drop in their insurance costs. The price of insurance will continue to drop until the drivers are in their 50s. However, the prices of car insurance will begin to increase for seniors that are in their 70s or 80s.

  • Moving to another place. The ZIP code is very important for any insurer. Drivers will pay more on insurance if they are living in a big, crowded city and especially in a neighborhood that has a high number of reported accidents and a high number of break-ins. Drivers that move to the suburbs will pay less on insurance. Also, a driver can move to another state. States' have different car insurance requirements and rules, so if a driver has to pay $200 on his current insurance, in another state he can pay the same insurance at $100.

  • Clean driving record. Most insurance companies are offering a claim-free discount to those drivers that keep their driving records clean for a number of years.

  • Bundling policies. Drivers that just purchased their homes can get a nice discount to their car insurance policies. To obtain that discount, drivers need to bundle their homeowner's insurance policy with the car insurance policy.

  • Getting married. Persons that are married pay less on their insurance compared to those who are single. Also, married couples can lower their insurance even more if they are bundling their policies.

  • Switching to a new insurance company. There are plenty of insurance providers in the US market. Depending on where a driver lives and, on his needs, the savings done after switching to a new insurance company, can be significant.

  • Buy an older car. Regular older vehicles are cheaper to insure.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

 

