24.12.2019 20:15:00

Smart Polymers

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:
- A conceptual study of smart polymers and their applications in the commercial marketplace

- Outlining detail pertaining to different types of smart polymers, their applications and supply chain structure, changing trends in channel partner preferences, and comparisons with those conventional polymers available
- Analyses of global market trends for smart polymers with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Regional dynamics of the smart polymers market covering North America, Europe, APAC and other emerging economies from rest of the World
- Discussion of future trend and perspectives, as well as some important issues like thermal/mechanical properties and regulatory challenges, of smart polymeric materials

Summary
The smart polymers industry has gained momentum in the past decade.Smart polymers are a branch of conventional polymers, but the characteristic of bio-mimicking differentiates them from conventional polymers.

These very bio-mimicking characteristics are the reason smart polymers are under research and development for applications in biomedical and bioengineering fields. Other areas where smart polymers are used today include food packaging, coatings, fabrics, sensors and actuators, and electronic and automotive components.

