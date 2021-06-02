SMI 11’476 0.4%  SPI 14’798 0.3%  Dow 34’685 0.3%  DAX 15’594 0.2%  Euro 1.0972 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.4%  Gold 1’904 0.2%  Bitcoin 34’287 4.3%  Dollar 0.8983 0.1%  Öl 70.9 0.4% 
02.06.2021 17:27:00

SMART Payment Plan Launches SMART Saving Plan

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Payment Plan has launched SMART Saving Plan, an automated way for its customers to save money. SMART Saving Plan allows customers to automate a recurring savings amount that matches their paydays. Customers can save for their next vehicle down payment, a rainy day fund, Christmas gifts, or any other reason. The program is completely free for customers who have at least one bill in SMART Payment Plan. Customers can notify SMART when they want their savings redeposited into their checking accounts or they can request a debit card to access the savings funds.

SMART Payment Plan Logo. (PRNewsfoto/SMART Payment Plan)

"We wanted to make saving money easier and more convenient."

Recent studies have determined that 71% of American households have difficulty saving money and 40% of Americans do not even have $400 in savings. "Our primary goal is to make people's lives easier. By offering an automated savings plan, we are furthering our mission of simplifying the financial lives of our customers," said David Engelman, CEO of SMART Payment Plan. "Our customers already achieve the benefits of matching their car and other bill payments to their paydays. We wanted to make saving money easier and more convenient," added Engelman.

"Once customers enroll and pay the fees for SMART Payment Plan, SMART Saving Plan is a completely free additional service. SMART Payment Plan bears the cost of all services associated with offering the saving plan. It's an additional way to help our customers improve and simplify their financial lives," added Jackson Bigham, SMART's Chief Compliance Officer.

CONTACT:
Angellini Anderson
949.283.3101 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-payment-plan-launches-smart-saving-plan-301304221.html

SOURCE SMART Payment Plan

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:50 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
08:16 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie verliert leicht
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Kuros-Aktie zündet Kursrakete
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad
Dow mit kleinem Plus -- SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech neu im Kühlschrank haltbar - Aktien freundlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit