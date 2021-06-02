SMART Payment Plan Launches SMART Saving Plan

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Payment Plan has launched SMART Saving Plan, an automated way for its customers to save money. SMART Saving Plan allows customers to automate a recurring savings amount that matches their paydays. Customers can save for their next vehicle down payment, a rainy day fund, Christmas gifts, or any other reason. The program is completely free for customers who have at least one bill in SMART Payment Plan. Customers can notify SMART when they want their savings redeposited into their checking accounts or they can request a debit card to access the savings funds.

"We wanted to make saving money easier and more convenient."

Recent studies have determined that 71% of American households have difficulty saving money and 40% of Americans do not even have $400 in savings. "Our primary goal is to make people's lives easier. By offering an automated savings plan, we are furthering our mission of simplifying the financial lives of our customers," said David Engelman, CEO of SMART Payment Plan. "Our customers already achieve the benefits of matching their car and other bill payments to their paydays. We wanted to make saving money easier and more convenient," added Engelman.

"Once customers enroll and pay the fees for SMART Payment Plan, SMART Saving Plan is a completely free additional service. SMART Payment Plan bears the cost of all services associated with offering the saving plan. It's an additional way to help our customers improve and simplify their financial lives," added Jackson Bigham, SMART's Chief Compliance Officer.

