 Smart Packaging Incorporates Blockchain Technology to Monitor Product Performance- Technavio | 10.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’239 0.3%  SPI 14’329 0.5%  Dow 33’801 0.9%  DAX 15’234 0.2%  Euro 1.0995 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’979 0.0%  Gold 1’744 -0.7%  Bitcoin 53’983 0.7%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.5% 
10.04.2021 05:10:00

Smart Packaging Incorporates Blockchain Technology to Monitor Product Performance- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the smart packaging market and it is poised to reach USD 2.89 billion during 2021-2025. The market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report shows that 44% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

For more information, Download FREE Sample Report

The smart packaging market is set to register a progressing CAGR of about 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers a variety of research reports covering the smart packaging market and various related topics in the packaging industry.

Related Reports on this sector include:

  • Honeycomb Packaging Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Aseptic Packaging Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Wood Packaging Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.

Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the smart packaging market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Learn more about the global Trends impacting the market positively by increasing foot holds in North America Region,  Buy the Detailed Research Report for in-depth analysis on smart packaging market during 2021-2025.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-packaging-market-size-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-packaging-incorporates-blockchain-technology-to-monitor-product-performance--technavio-301265703.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
09.04.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 SMI schnuppert am Rekordhoch
09.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kaum verändert / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart hat gehalten
07.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/j3gkDEcCW2Q

Wird der Inflationsanstieg im Sommer gebremst? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt er, warum der Spuk nach ein paar Monaten schon vorbei sein soll. Was der Ölpreis damit zu tun hat, wie die US-Renditen die Inflationsraten eingepreist haben und ob die FED bei ihrer expansiven Geldpolitik bleibt, dazu gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weitere Einblicke.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Scharfe Kritik: Bank of America geht auf Bitcoin los
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: Morgan Stanley passt Rating und Kursziel nach unten an
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich drohen offenbar in britischem Bauskandal Schadenersatzzahlungen
EMA: Auch Thrombose-Fälle bei Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson - J&J-Aktie in Rot
Howard Marks lag bei Bitcoin falsch: "Du solltest nicht über Dinge sprechen, von denen du nichts weisst"
Dow schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Bundesverwaltungsgericht lehnt Einsprachen von französischen UBS-Kunden ab
CS verschärft wohl Finanzierungsbedingungen für Hedgefonds
Kräftige Preissteigerung: Tesla macht Solar Roofs deutlich teurer
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zeigt sich fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit