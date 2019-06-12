Smart Insulin Pens Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenThis report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.ario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775455/?utm_source=PRN



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the global smart insulin pens market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, connectivity type, application, distribution channel, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global smart insulin pens market.



Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into smart insulin pens and adaptors for conventional pens.In terms of connectivity type, the market can be has been divided into Bluetooth and USB.



Based on application, the global market has been classified into type 1 and type 2 diabetes.In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacy, online sales, retail pharmacy, and diabetes clinics/centers.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 20297 along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global smart insulin pens market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC), Eli Lilly and Company, Companion Medical, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diabnext, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd, BERLIN-CHEMIE, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., and Patients Pending Ltd (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.).



The global smart insulin pens market has been segmented as below:



Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Product

Smart Insulin Pen

Adaptors for Conventional Pen



Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Connectivity Type

Bluetooth

USB



Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Global Smart Insulin Pens, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Sales

Retail Pharmacy

Diabetes Clinics/Centers



Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775455/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-insulin-pens-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019---2027-300865948.html

SOURCE Reportlinker