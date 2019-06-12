|
12.06.2019 02:19:00
Smart Insulin Pens Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenThis report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.ario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775455/?utm_source=PRN
This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the global smart insulin pens market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, connectivity type, application, distribution channel, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global smart insulin pens market.
Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Key Segments
In terms of product, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into smart insulin pens and adaptors for conventional pens.In terms of connectivity type, the market can be has been divided into Bluetooth and USB.
Based on application, the global market has been classified into type 1 and type 2 diabetes.In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacy, online sales, retail pharmacy, and diabetes clinics/centers.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.
Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 20297 along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global smart insulin pens market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC), Eli Lilly and Company, Companion Medical, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diabnext, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd, BERLIN-CHEMIE, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., and Patients Pending Ltd (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.).
The global smart insulin pens market has been segmented as below:
Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Product
Smart Insulin Pen
Adaptors for Conventional Pen
Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Connectivity Type
Bluetooth
USB
Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Application
Type 1 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Global Smart Insulin Pens, by Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Sales
Retail Pharmacy
Diabetes Clinics/Centers
Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775455/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-insulin-pens-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019---2027-300865948.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die ssiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}