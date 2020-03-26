26.03.2020 23:15:00

Smart Glass Technology: An Innovative Way to Curb the Spread of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help prevent the spread of infectious disease, Smart Glass Country is offering a considerable discount of up to 50% off on Smart Film orders, plus free shipping for health care and public spaces.

The Problem

The COVID-19 crisis is highlighting the need to improve public health measures and cleanliness for now and the foreseeable future. The challenges we are facing today will fundamentally transform the way public spaces and health care environments are designed. For this reason, Smart Glass Country is offering hygienic alternatives for curtains and blinds, which can harbor pathogens. 

Privacy curtains and blinds pose a contamination risk, as they are frequently touched but infrequently cleaned. Research has shown that drug-resistant bacteria and viruses can survive on curtains despite disinfecting procedures. Without proper cleaning and replacement, privacy curtains pose a threat to staff and patient safety. 

The Solution: Smart Glass and Smart Film

Smart Glass and Smart Film offer privacy on demand. Through the use of PDLC technology, smart glass goes from transparent to opaque. Smart film adheres to existing glass and smart glass contains the PDLC layer laminated within it. Both can be controlled via a wall switch, remote, automation or voice command, eliminating the need for touch. Smart film can easily be installed as a do-it-yourself project. Smart glass can be installed by any glazier.

Smart glass and film are cleaned with alcohol just like regular glass and can be cleaned multiple times per day, unlike curtains. They also offer antimicrobial coatings to further enhance glass surfaces. 

In addition to enhancing privacy and security, smart glass and film are a long-term solution that will never go out of style. Smart Glass Country's solutions are built to last over 20 years and are backed by a warranty.

Please help us to make our public facilities more safe. Share this with those who may be interested and contact us for more information. 

Media Contact:
Dmitri Maxim
Phone: 1-800-971-1977
Email: dmitri@smartglasscountry.com

