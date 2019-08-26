26.08.2019 04:00:00

'Smart City, Connecting Tomorrow' 2019 World Smart City Expo to Take Place

ILSAN, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- '2019 World Smart City Expo (WSCE 2019)', the largest smart city international event in Asia-Pacific region, hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (Minister: Kim Hyun-mee) and the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister: You Young-min) and jointly organized by LH, K-water, and KINTEX, will take place in Goyang KINTEX from September 4th to 6th.

Overview of 2019 World Smart City Expo (WSCE)

This year's event integrates the World Smart City Week and the Smart Cities Innovation Summit Asia, which were held in 2017, and other Korean smart city related events. It is newly named 'World Smart City Expo 2019'. The event is prepared for a new start as a global leading smart city event.

Under the theme of 'Smart City, Connecting Tomorrow', many kinds of events will be held not only for Korean and international city experts, related companies, governments and international organizations related to smart cities but also for citizens such as Makeathon, Idea Contest, and Talk Salon.

The opening ceremony on September 4th will be attended by some 350 people from about 30 countries, including domestic international experts, governments, business people and mayors of overseas cities who are participating in various programs during the event.

In addition, a world-leading urbanist, Florida Richard, a professor at the School of Management at the University of Toronto, is invited as the keynote speaker.

In particular, the event is planned to spread public awareness and consensus on smart city policies by sharing various ideas about smart cities with the participation of all citizens, both children and adults.

Talk Salon, which will be held in the form of a talk show, is designed to enhance the general public's understanding of smart cities through a humanistic interpretation and perspective and will be open to everyone. Professor Jeong Jae-seung, the Master Planner of the Pilot Smart City of Sejong 5-1 Life Zone, which is promoted as the government's core policy project, will lead the talk show with the theme of 'How Much Do You Know about Smart Cities?' at KINTEX on September 5th.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190822/2558882-1-a

SOURCE World Smart City Expo (WSCE)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
23.08.19
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: Im wackeligen Recovery
23.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Volkswagen
23.08.19
SMI-Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher
23.08.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Grosse Ziele vor Augen / Georg Fischer – Bodenbildung möglich
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zahlungsdienstleister unter Druck: MasterCard gründet Krypto-Team
Zunehmender Wettbewerb führt zu Absatzschwäche bei Tesla
Tilray: Erste Liefervereinbarung mit deutschem Händler
Potential beim Goldpreis: UBS bullish gegenüber Gold
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Zwischen Rendite und Moral: Pandemie-Anleihen in der Kritik
UBS und Deutsche Bank wollten abgeblich Allianz im Investmentbanking
Apple-Fans aufgepasst: Neue iPhones bekommen wohl weiteres Objektiv und Namenszusatz
Microsoft rechnet mit steilem Wachstum im Schweizer Cloudmarkt
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen stürzen ab -- SMI letztlich rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen höher ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte keine klare Richtung gefunden werden. Der DAX rauschte wieder in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street wurden herbe Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB