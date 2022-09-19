Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Smart Circle International Supports Children Fighting Cancer at the Jessie Rees Foundation's 12th Annual NEGU Golf Classic.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Circle International is proud to help sponsor the 12th Annual NEGU Golf Classic. 

Team Smart Circle on the green at the 12th Annual NEGU Golf Classic.

I am so proud that Smart Circle is an active participant in helping NEGU provide joy."– said Ron Van Bavel, Smart Circle

NEGU stands for "Never Ever Give Up." It's a mission that the Jessie Rees Foundation is committed to - helping every kid fighting cancer to Never Ever Give Up. The Foundation connects with families around the nation, bringing awareness to their stories, offering them a network of helpful resources, and sending the entire family continual doses of encouragement throughout their journey. 

"I have been fortunate to play in several NEGU golf events over the years and know Erik Rees socially. It is always very humbling and inspiring to participate in this event and hear Erik and all the families talk about this great charity. I am so proud that Smart Circle is an active participant in helping NEGU provide some joy and relief to all the children and their families who need this additional support to help them cope with these tremendous challenges."– said Ron Van Bavel, Vice President of Logistics, Smart Circle International.

Smart Circle International not only serves as an Eagle sponsor at the NEGU Golf Classic but also supports the Jessie Rees Foundation as a proud member of their NEGU Network and through JoyJar sponsorship and stuffing events, as well as virtual care card events. "I highly encourage companies to participate in the NEGU Network," – said Stacie Oates, Director of Corporate Communications at Smart Circle International. "This network of supportive companies within Orange County is truly making a difference in the community where we live and work."

About the Jessie Rees Foundation

The Jessie Rees Foundation is the legacy of 12-year-old Jessica Joy Rees, better known as "Jessie." Jessie was one of 300,000 children worldwide diagnosed with cancer each year. During her courageous ten-month fight with two brain tumors, Jessie created JoyJars, fun-filled gifts of joy to share with her peers who were fighting cancer. Then, with the help of friends and family, Jessie personally stuffed and sent out 3,000 JoyJars to kids fighting cancer in homes and hospitals, encouraging them with her motto "NEGU"-Never Ever Give Up! To learn more about the Jessie Rees Foundation, visit https://negu.org.

About Smart Circle International

Smart Circle helps clients and independent sales companies grow by designing versatile face-to-face marketing and customer acquisition campaigns that are executed inside retailers, businesses and through door-to-door canvassing. Our expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and versatility help the world's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-circle-international-supports-children-fighting-cancer-at-the-jessie-rees-foundations-12th-annual-negu-golf-classic-301627621.html

SOURCE Smart Circle International, LLC

