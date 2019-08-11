Smart Circle employees double corporate donation to Children's Hospital of Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Circle International is proud to have donated over $20,000 to the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) via their annual "Walk in The Park" Fundraiser. CHOC is a world-class destination for children's health which many employees of Smart Circle International have close ties to.

"Having seven children and four grandchildren (so far), I have had more than my share of interaction with CHOC. My 18-month-old granddaughter is currently being treated there now. I think CHOC is the most incredible place, and my family is honored to have participated in such a great fundraising event!" – Bill Nicely, Vice President of Taxation, Smart Circle International.

Smart Circle committed to a $10,000 Bronze Sponsorship as a corporate sponsorship, but employees raised the bar, by forming a 56-member team who fundraised to match the company's donation.

"This was my 4th CHOC walk, and it's a marvelous experience every single time! I'm walked on behalf of my boyfriend's eight-year-old daughter, Eli, who has a rare genetic disorder and will never have the opportunity to walk. She visits CHOC every week for various doctor appointments and tests, so this hospital is critical to my boyfriend and his family. I'm so thankful to be a part of a company that sponsored $10,000 and whose employees came together as a team and raised an additional $10,862," shared Shana Breckenfeld, Contract Administrator at Smart Circle International.

All the funds raised will go towards health care programs, education, and research for CHOC Children's Southern California's kids' health care programs.

About the 2019 CHOC "Walk in the Park"

CHOC "Walk in the Park," presented by the Disneyland Resort, is the largest and most unique pediatric fundraiser in the nation. Now in its 29th year, the 5K walk hosted an estimated 14,000 walkers and 650 teams including participants from across the U.S. and around the world. The event, held Sunday, August 11, 2019, was the culmination of many summer fundraising efforts supported by the Disneyland Resort and other sponsors, like Smart Circle International.

About Smart Circle International

Smart Circle is the country's premier leader in face-to-face marketing. They work with today's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies to develop customized in-person marketing campaigns that drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-circle-employees-double-corporate-donation-to-childrens-hospital-of-orange-county-300899729.html

SOURCE Smart Circle