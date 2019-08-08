08.08.2019 14:20:00

Smarkets Launches SBK App to Enter Sportsbook Market

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarkets, operator of one of the world's largest betting exchanges, has today announced the launch of its new sportsbook product, SBK.

SBK by Smarkets

SBK is a sportsbook app that combines industry-disrupting odds with a social-focused interface to offer users the fairest and funnest app for betting on sport and politics. Prices on SBK are the same as those on the Smarkets exchange, which has the best odds in the world thanks to its peer-to-peer model and proprietary technology.

SBK will benchmark its prices directly against leading bookmakers and show users how often they are getting the best odds with the revolutionary SBK Price+ feature, which will initially compare odds on football before incorporating the app's entire event offering.

Users will be able to sign up and start betting on SBK from tomorrow (Friday 9 August); the app has been in a private test mode, with a waiting list to join, for the last 12 months.

Smarkets CEO and Founder Jason Trost said: "We are extremely excited to fully launch SBK having made substantial improvements since the beta introduction last year.

"By combining innovative technology with transparent and fair odds, I believe we are able to offer a product like no other in the market, which will help us continue to have an impact in an industry dominated by a few big players who don't seek to give customers the best value."

The Smarkets exchange, which has processed over £14 billion in trading volume since launching in 2010, offers users more flexibility and trading options compared to the sportsbook user experience of SBK.

Trost added: "While some bettors prefer the advanced features of Smarkets, we created SBK for those customers that want the better pricing of an exchange with the cleaner interface of a sportsbook."

SBK was built in-house, predominantly by the company's engineering team in Los Angeles, and will initially be launched in the UK, with Smarkets also expecting to introduce the product to the developing US betting market in the near future. 

About Smarkets

  • Founded in 2008, Smarkets is an award-winning, product-focused, sports betting company headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles and Malta.
  • It was founded by a team of finance and software engineering professionals, and is backed by Passion Capital and Deutsche Telekom.
  • The Smarkets exchange has processed over £14 billion worth of transactions for customers across the company's licensed and regulated markets.
  • SBK is a new sportsbook that delivers industry-disrupting odds. It draws these prices from the Smarkets exchange but offers a sleek, social, sportsbook experience for those customers that want the better pricing of an exchange with the cleaner interface of a sportsbook.
  • For more information, visit smarkets.com, smarketshq.com, getsbk.com.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smarkets-launches-sbk-app-to-enter-sportsbook-market-300898163.html

SOURCE Smarkets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:39
DAX-Future: Trading am Support
10:49
Vontobel: Silber auf Aufholjagd: Konsolidiert die Gold-Silber-Ratio?
09:08
SMI mit Stabilisierungsversuch
08:53
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Gesundheitssektor & Beyond Meat
07.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger, Marathon Oil, ConocoPhillips
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.19
Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Novartis-Aktie verliert: FDA-Vorwurf der Datenmanipulation für Zolgensma - Novartis weist Kritik zurück
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
Lyft übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie hebt ab
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Disney-Aktie verliert: Disney erleidet Gewinneinbruch trotz 'Avengers'-Erfolg
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet
SMI schliesst etwas schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Dow letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentiert sich höher. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB