SmallRig launches Utility Frame for Insta360 ONE X2

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, Insta360 ONE X2 was brought to the market. Focusing on thorough innovation, Insta360 ONE X2 has a breakthrough in the water resistance function, adopts lightweight design and retains the classic feature of invisible selfie stick.

In order to pursue advanced product development, SmallRig and Insta360 collaborated to polish the product until launch. Today, SmallRig Utility Frame for Insta360 ONE X2 was announced for the perfect panoramic view under multiple scenarios.

The utility frame allows easy disassembly and assembly without additional tools. Seamlessly integrated to the camera, the frame is almost invisible with slim body while providing cold shoe, 1/4 threaded hole and bracket connector, which satisfies the mounting needs of microphones, LED light, selfie sticks, bases, tripods and other accessories.

Maintaining full access to the camera's control and ensuring unobstructed picture, the utility frame can be mounted to the camera from the top, and securely locked by an easy-to-grasp knurled screw. The body of the frame is made of metal with built-in brass gaskets to efficiently dissipate heat in panoramic shooting. The top plate is made of selected polymer composite materials, realizing real-time transmission between mobile phones and panoramic cameras. Provided silicone lens cap is able to reduce the risk of scratches or bumps during daily use. Besides that, built-in silicone gaskets can further protect the body of the camera.

SmallRig will continue to cooperate with great brands and manufacturers in order to provide impressive products and support filmmakers with more pleasant shooting experience.

