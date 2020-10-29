SMI 9’656 0.4%  SPI 12’060 0.5%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’650 0.8%  Euro 1.0696 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’973 0.3%  Gold 1’876 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9125 0.2%  Öl 37.9 -3.0% 
29.10.2020 11:09:00

SmallRig launches Utility Frame for Insta360 ONE X2

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, Insta360 ONE X2 was brought to the market. Focusing on thorough innovation, Insta360 ONE X2 has a breakthrough in the water resistance function, adopts lightweight design and retains the classic feature of invisible selfie stick.

In order to pursue advanced product development, SmallRig and Insta360 collaborated to polish the product until launch. Today, SmallRig Utility Frame for Insta360 ONE X2 was announced for the perfect panoramic view under multiple scenarios.

The utility frame allows easy disassembly and assembly without additional tools. Seamlessly integrated to the camera, the frame is almost invisible with slim body while providing cold shoe, 1/4 threaded hole and bracket connector, which satisfies the mounting needs of microphones, LED light, selfie sticks, bases, tripods and other accessories.

Maintaining full access to the camera's control and ensuring unobstructed picture, the utility frame can be mounted to the camera from the top, and securely locked by an easy-to-grasp knurled screw. The body of the frame is made of metal with built-in brass gaskets to efficiently dissipate heat in panoramic shooting. The top plate is made of selected polymer composite materials, realizing real-time transmission between mobile phones and panoramic cameras. Provided silicone lens cap is able to reduce the risk of scratches or bumps during daily use. Besides that, built-in silicone gaskets can further protect the body of the camera.

SmallRig will continue to cooperate with great brands and manufacturers in order to provide impressive products and support filmmakers with more pleasant shooting experience.

Feel free to check out SmallRig products on the websites:

Official Website: www.smallrig.com
Amazon: www.amazon.com/smallrig (US), https://www.amazon.de/smallrig (Germany)
Ebay: www.ebaystores.com/smallrig20092018
For Resellers: www.smallrigreseller.com

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323106/SmallRig_Utility_Frame_Insta360_ONE_X2.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 477.90
3.24 %
Sika 226.00
1.03 %
Roche Hldg G 297.20
0.88 %
Nestle 104.34
0.85 %
Givaudan 3’822.00
0.79 %
Novartis 71.80
-0.07 %
Zurich Insur Gr 301.30
-0.23 %
CieFinRichemont 58.52
-0.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 303.20
-1.65 %
CS Group 8.62
-5.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:02
Weekly-Hits: US-Präsidentschaftswahlen – Showdown um das Weisse Haus / Automobilhersteller – Mit Tempo aus der Krise
08:38
SMI weiter im Korrekturmodus
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Credit Suisse mit deutlich tieferem Quartalsergebnis - CS-Aktie tiefrot
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Straumann-Papiere nach Quartalszahlen stark im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus - DAX eröffnet in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex legt derweil zu. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Donnerstag erneut vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit