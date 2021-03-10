SMI 10’858 0.0%  SPI 13’641 0.1%  Dow 31’833 0.1%  DAX 14’490 0.4%  Euro 1.1066 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’799 0.4%  Gold 1’715 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’133 0.5%  Dollar 0.9300 0.3%  Öl 67.2 -0.1% 

10.03.2021 11:06:00

SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for KOMODO, Approved by RED

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig has always been committed to professionalism and quality in developing products and providing multi-scenario solutions and accessories. Its KOMODO cage has been officially approved by RED and are available for purchase on its website, which is a great recognition of SmallRig by RED.

RED, the leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories, once took the digital cinema industry by storm in 2006 with the release of 4K RED ONE. This time around, its latest KOMODO, leveraging on compact size, unparalleled image quality, scientific color control and a pioneering full-field shutter sensor, earns it a nickname — little beast.

SmallRig RED KOMODO Cage is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy and weighs only 163g, more than 40% lighter than traditional aluminum alloy. Its lightweight and sturdy structure allows users to cope with more challenges with ease. The cage features multiple 1/4"-20 screws and ARRI rosette mounts to support other accessories as well as NATO rail to attach NATO mount grips. The kit includes a NATO wooden grip that is ergonomically designed for better grip experience.

The dedicated EVF Monitor Mount 3045 connects monitors via one 1/4"-20 screw and connects KOMODO or cages via two 1/4"-20 screws. It tilts 170 degrees, swivels 360 degrees, and can be stopped at any angle.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453515/KOMODO.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:55 Dynamik lässt bereits wieder nach
06:57 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Kurzfristiger Abwärtstrend intakt / Julius Bär – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
09.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Wird China zur Trumpfkarte von Richemont?
09.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
08.03.21 Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/oq8zH_7qCPg

Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.  

Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie taucht schlussendlich ab: Ziele bei Studie mit Canakinumab verfehlt
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Konkurrenzdruck für Tesla: Warum kaufen Chinesen lieber NIO & Co.?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Bitcoin nimmt Fahrt in Richtung Rekordhoch auf
Dufry schreibt im Coronajahr Milliardenverlust - Aktie legt zu
Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung zur Lieferung von 59 Zügen an spanische RENFE - Aktie profitiert letztlich
Tesla-Aktien erholen sich kräftig
Bâloise-Aktie tief im Minus: Bâloise mit Gewinnrückgang im Jahr 2020 - Expansion mit Digitalversicherer nach Frankreich
Santhera-Aktie tiefrot: Noch zu wenig Support von Anleihegläubigern für Restrukturierung - Gericht schiebt Anhörung auf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit