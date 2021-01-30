SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0812 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’848 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’720 3.8%  Dollar 0.8909 0.3%  Öl 55.9 0.8% 

30.01.2021 03:16:00

Small Business Owners: Second Round PPP Applications Are Now Being Accepted Through LendingUSA

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic continues, small business owners are facing tough financial times. LendingUSA, in partnership with Cross River Bank, is bringing relief to small business owners by assisting them with the provision of additional funds, not just to survive but to thrive in 2021.

As the second round of the PPP launches, small business owners can apply for a loan of up to $2 million dollars for eligible expenses, subject to varying exceptions and eligibility criteria that may apply. The PPP is open for both first-time and second-time borrowers and requires no collateral or personal guarantees.

PPP loans also provide qualifying eligible borrowers with loan forgiveness of up to 100% if loan proceeds are used for designated expenses while maintaining salaries and headcount for the covered period in accordance with the rules.

Business owners applying for a second draw loan may have no more than 300 employees and must show at least a 25% reduction in revenue in accordance with the requirements.

"LendingUSA is proud to be able to play a role to help small businesses by offering them the opportunity to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program in partnership with Cross River Bank," says Camilo Concha, founder and CEO of LendingUSA.

With the PPP, even seasonal employers are eligible for loans, defined as businesses that do not operate for more than seven months in a calendar year or earned no more than one-third of their receipts in any six months in the prior calendar year.

LendingUSA and Cross River Bank are long-standing partners. Their partnership was formed with the intention of supporting small businesses, and they hope this latest round of PPP loans by the SBA will provide a sense of relief and financial reprieve to those small business owners who need it most and allow them to continue to provide quality services and products.

Apply for your PPP loan here, or call LendingUSA at (855) 416-8240 before the application deadline on March 31, 2021.

All loan terms and program requirement are subject to change pending additional guidance, rules, and updates issued by the SBA.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

Press Contact

Amanda Krebs, Marketing Manager

amanda@lendingusa.com

