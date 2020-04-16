+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 02:24:00

Small business owners can learn the latest legislative developments and get expert guidance during free COVID-19 webinar

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to questions flooding in from small business owners, experts at The Caputo Group are extending their client advice to the community with weekly webinars and Q & A sessions. The webinars take place every Thursday at noon, covering the latest information from official sources that directly impact the health and security of small businesses.

The developments in the legislation are so rapid, "the ink isn't dry on one bill before the next bill passes," said Sophia Blanton, Sr Coordinator for The Caputo Group. With such dizzying changes, The Caputo Group is analyzing and distilling the updates and implications to help guide and inform small business owners.

This week's webinar will cover:

  • The further rollout of the CARES Act's two main financial assistance programs – the PPPL (Paycheck Protection Program Loans) and the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans)
  • Updates to government programs and changes in regulations
  • Latest guidance from SBA, Dept. of Treasury, IRS
  • Frequently Asked Questions

To register for the 60 minute webinar, please visit: http://www.caputo-group.com/covid-19-sb-webinar/

The Caputo Group offers additional resources on their website to help small to midsize businesses navigate COVID-19. Through the website, business owners can sign up for a free personalized consultation from experts in restaurants, cannabis, brewing, construction and more.

"With so many businesses struggling we've created this webinar to assist small businesses in the NW and beyond," said Hunter Caputo, CEO of The Caputo Group.

Visit The Caputo Group at http://www.caputo-group.com/ for regular updates so you can stay informed of your rights and responsibilities as an employer as well as economic relief legislation.

About The Caputo Group:
Caputo Group, a local, family-owned Professional Employer Organization (PEO), offers complete support services for small to midsize businesses so they can focus on their craft.

For over 25 years, The Caputo Group has saved NW business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential compliance issues and lawsuits. Because they remove so many business tasks, the majority of their clients have seen their businesses grow by an average of 15%.

CONTACT:
Katherine Tice
(503) 944-9782
kat@caputo-group.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-business-owners-can-learn-the-latest-legislative-developments-and-get-expert-guidance-during-free-covid-19-webinar-301041607.html

SOURCE The Caputo Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 103.28
-0.17 %
Novartis 82.22
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 311.00
-1.25 %
Swisscom 515.00
-1.34 %
SGS 2’210.00
-1.95 %
ABB 16.74
-4.94 %
Zurich Insur Gr 302.10
-5.33 %
The Swatch Grp 192.00
-5.79 %
Adecco Group 37.24
-5.82 %
CS Group 7.83
-6.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
15.04.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.04.20
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
Wall Street kräftig im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Teslas Model Y Qualitätscheck: Das sagt ein Autoexperte
Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn von JPMorgan einbrechen - Aktie verliert
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
Coronavirus: Amazon muss in Frankreich bei Schutzmassnahmen nachbessern - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
HOCHDORF-Aktie beflügelt: HOCHDORF-CEO will mit Bereich "Baby Care" stark wachsen
Wells Fargo-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch im Minus - Milliardenpuffer für faule Kredite

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB