24.08.2020 03:00:00

SM cited among Asia's Top Community Care Companies by Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its staunch advocacy of sustainability, SM Investments Corporation (SMIC) was recognized among the Top Community Care Companies in Asia at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2020 which was organised by MORS Group.

ACES acknowledged SM for the conduct of SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI)-led flagship programs -- the Scholarship Program and the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) Farmers' Training Program.

The Top Community Care Companies in Asia award is presented to companies "who have enriched the communities through various outreach initiatives."  

SMFI's well-established scholarship program, which first accepted applicants in 1993, continues to provide thousands of Filipino youth with the chance for a better future by giving them access to quality tertiary education. To date, SMFI has supported 8,576 college and technical vocational scholars all over the country.

SMFI Executive Director for Education Linda Atayde expressed her appreciation for the citation. "Our late founder Henry Sy Sr. believed that education is the greatest equalizer. And we continue to uphold that with each passing year as we help weave deserving students' dreams into personal triumphs," she added.

In a similar way, SMFI's KSK program, launched in 2007, aims to equip farmer-participants with knowledge on suitable agricultural technology to produce high-value crops and to promote sustainable agriculture. The program likewise introduced farmers with an urban gardening program to advance food security. Today, 26,776 farmers have been beneficiaries of this program nationwide.

"We are truly grateful for this recognition. The call of the times is food security. SMFI's KSK program aims to address this and enable farmers to help their families and communities have access to fresh and nutritious produce as well as bridge the market for farmers' products," said Assistant Vice President for Livelihood and Outreach Cristina Angeles.  

ACES Awards acknowledges inspiring companies and individuals across Asia who exemplify best practices in leadership, sustainability and corporate social responsibility. MORS Group, which aims to assist companies, corporate leaders, and eminent industrialists to share a platform to exhibit leadership and sustainability excellence, among others, is the sole organizer of ACES Awards.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of  the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2020.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200819/2889537-1

SOURCE MORS Group

