Slice Rolls Out Tiered Service Packages To Better Meet The Unique Needs Of Independent Pizzerias

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Slice — the innovative tech platform powering the largest network of pizzerias nationwide — unveiled new, tiered packages with more choices to better serve independent pizzerias and their individual needs.

With over 16,000 local pizzerias in its network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's — Slice's core mission is to keep local businesses thriving by offering the same specialized technology, marketing, data insights, shared services, and guidance that pizza franchises offer franchisees.

Recognizing that all pizzerias are not the same, Slice has bundled its services into three distinct levels — Essential, Premium, and Complete. The company offers an extensive line-up of services built to address the common challenges of pizzerias and the new packaging comes during a time of accelerated product expansion. The bundles are designed to give shop owners the flexibility to customize their partnership with Slice may. All the new packages include a listing on the Slice App and access to essential marketing tools. Shop owners can level up to a complete point of sales system that unifies online and offline ordering.

"We realize there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all model when it comes to independent restaurant owners," said Ilir Sela, CEO & Founder of Slice. "We are constantly listening to our partners and learning from their feedback which is why we are shifting our approach and giving shop owners the flexibility to leverage our services and technology in a way that works best for their business."

Slice's services, tools, and tech are bundled into three packages:

Slice Essentials : Get listed on the largest pizzeria marketplace.

Access Slice App Listing, Slice Rewards, Slice Marketing

Slice Premium : Empower your shop with online ordering and automated marketing.

Access Online Ordering, Customized Website, Boosted Search Ranking, Automated Loyalty Marketing, Order Anywhere Network

Slice Complete : Get the complete technology solution for pizzerias.

Access Online Ordering, Customized Website, Boosted Search Ranking, Automated Loyalty Marketing, Order Anywhere Network

Slice offers a fixed-cost per order model. This model has saved the local shops in its network over $265M that would have otherwise been lost to fees if processed through third-party delivery apps. Slice will continue to offer its fixed-cost model within all tiers. Special promotional pricing is available for a limited time.

To learn more about Slice's latest offerings and how you can customize your Slice experience, visit slicelife.com/owners .

ABOUT SLICE:

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

